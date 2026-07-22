Interesting and Humour - page 2055
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Pablo Picasso, Woman with Folded Arms. sold for $55 million in 2000.
Vincent van Gogh, Wheat Field with Cypresses. Sold for $57 million in 1993.
Kazimir Malevich, Suprematist Composition. Sold for $60 million in 2008.
Paul Cézanne, Rideau, Cruchon et Compotier. Sold for $60.5 million in 1999.
Paul Cézanne, Rideau, Cruchon et Compotier. Sold for $60.5 million in 1999.
Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait without Beard. Sold for $71.5 million in 1998.
Andy Warhol, Green Car Crash. Sold for $71.7 million in 2007.
Mark Rothko-White, Yellow, Pink and Lavender on Rose. Sold for $72.8 million in 2007.
Peter Paul Reubens, The Massacre of Babies. Sold for $76.7 million in 2002.
Pierre-Auguste Renoir, "Ball at Le Moulin de la Galette". Sold for $78.1 million in 1990.
D. Yellen is the first woman to head the US Federal Reserve. She began her career at the Fed in 1977 as an economist on the Board of Governors, and in October 2010 she was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Fed. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers claimed the post of Fed chairman as well, who recused himself.
Experts believe that the key task of the new Fed chief will be to press for premature tightening of monetarypolicy, which will need to be resisted. Thus, experts reported that the main problem for the Fed will be the end of the era of "ultralight money".
Sometimes he pulls out pictures in the feed in a very interesting way and you can laugh at times.
Any sushi lovers?
Enjoy, as they say...
Pablo Picasso, Woman with Folded Arms. sold for $55 million in 2000.
Vincent van Gogh, Wheat Field with Cypresses. Sold for $57 million in 1993.
Kazimir Malevich, Suprematist Composition. Sold for $60 million in 2008.
Paul Cézanne, Rideau, Cruchon et Compotier. Sold for $60.5 million in 1999.
That's disgusting, that's disgusting (c)
That's how you do it.
I don't remember the author