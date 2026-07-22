Interesting and Humour - page 3520
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's cold. Or overdrinking, hungover (:
As I expected, after the anans AMD Intel has opened the riddles
Note the prices!!!
https://3dnews.ru/945390/?feed=&utm_source=push-notification&utm_medium=pushworld&utm_campaign=push
This is the kind of software we have seen ...................
1980s, Moscow-Leningrad train. Three men are sitting in the compartment, one of them is reading
a newspaper, two of them are telling political jokes. The first listened and listened, then
got out of the compartment, approached the conductor and said:
- Listen, father, can you arrange three teas for the fifth compartment?
- Of course!
- Just bring them, please, in exactly 10 minutes, okay?
- What a conversation!
The man goes back to the compartment, and after nine minutes he says to his companions:
- "Guys, you're telling jokes for nothing, the KGB is listening to everything here.
They tell him:
- "Come on, it's all nonsense.
- No, seriously the KGB listens to everything. Watch this.
(Clicks his fingers and says)
- Comrade Major, three teas, please!
The door opens and the conductor brings in three teas. The travelling companions look up,
shut up, drink the tea, and go to sleep.
In the morning, the man wakes up, but there are no companions. He goes to the conductor
and asks:
- Where did my travelling companions go?
- The KGB arrested them at night for telling jokes.
Man (in horror): - And why did they leave me???
- And Comrade Major really liked the tea joke
A demonstration by MMM depositors. Moscow 1994.
Thought it was a joke, clicked the link, but no :)
Singhs ??? mercury lamps ??? Immortality rate of at least 999.9%
- Today we make this cocktail: 5 grams of vodka per 100 litres of water...
- Is the asylum going out?
- Shh... Homeopaths are having a party!