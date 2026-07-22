Interesting and Humour - page 2040
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These are the best hockey players in the world! They're going to beat everyone!
Happy New Year! My friends (with a lump of tears lodged in my throat), I am as clean as new laundry washed in the Yenisei River, in the fragrant water of logs, crucians and salt water, I hasten to announce that the lobotomy was a success. I am fresh and pure of mind, I love all nations, especially the green one, praise be to all the doctors in the world! Honey, I owe you a barrel of honey. Zorich, I haven't had a drink in eight years, and then I had one...
Will you send money?
Or have you forgotten?
I'll paint myself green.
What is passive trolling ???? I got banned for this and I still don't understand why!!!!!!!
that's the twenty-seventh point of the new rules.
Most interesting one hundred and thirty-second - trying to find out the reason for the ban is punishable by a second ban
All Hussars please address each other politically correct and respectfully - preferably just by nickname. No races should be mentioned, even if they are exotic!
In light of the radical changes in the rules, I would like to clarify whether the word Negro is politically correct?
nicht
African-American
or African.
An abnormally warm winter has led to a new diagnosis - winter exacerbation
Good people help please!!!!!!
Either I'm completely nuts or the forum rules have hidden perfectly!!!!! Give me a link to them!!!)))))
Good people help please!!!!!!
Either I'm completely nuts or the forum rules have hidden perfectly!!!!! Give me a link to them!!!)))))
Paragraph one of the new rules states - No one is allowed to see the rules
Attempting to post the rules is a ban.
For trying to find out the new rules - two . Bans .