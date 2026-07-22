Interesting and Humour - page 2040

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These are the best hockey players in the world! They're going to beat everyone!


 
artmedia70:
Happy New Year! My friends (with a lump of tears lodged in my throat), I am as clean as new laundry washed in the Yenisei River, in the fragrant water of logs, crucians and salt water, I hasten to announce that the lobotomy was a success. I am fresh and pure of mind, I love all nations, especially the green one, praise be to all the doctors in the world! Honey, I owe you a barrel of honey. Zorich, I haven't had a drink in eight years, and then I had one...

Will you send money?

Or have you forgotten?

I'll paint myself green.

 
All Hussars please address each other in a politically correct and respectful manner - preferably just by nickname. Do not mention any races in your address, even if they are exotic!
 
titanhouse:
What is passive trolling ???? I got banned for this and I still don't understand why!!!!!!!

that's the twenty-seventh point of the new rules.

Most interesting one hundred and thirty-second - trying to find out the reason for the ban is punishable by a second ban

 
Mathemat:
All Hussars please address each other politically correct and respectfully - preferably just by nickname. No races should be mentioned, even if they are exotic!
In light of the radical changes to the rules, I would like to clarify whether the word NEGR is politically correct?
 
Mischek:
In light of the radical changes in the rules, I would like to clarify whether the word Negro is politically correct?

nicht

African-American

or African.

 

An abnormally warm winter has led to a new diagnosis - winter exacerbation

 

Good people help please!!!!!!

Either I'm completely nuts or the forum rules have hidden perfectly!!!!! Give me a link to them!!!)))))

 
titanhouse:

Good people help please!!!!!!

Either I'm completely nuts or the forum rules have hidden perfectly!!!!! Give me a link to them!!!)))))

Paragraph one of the new rules states - No one is allowed to see the rules

Attempting to post the rules is a ban.

For trying to find out the new rules - two . Bans .

 
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