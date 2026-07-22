Interesting and Humour - page 4777
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somewhere out there, far, far away...
So every earthling invested five quid in Tesla. Not bad for Musk.) Soon to go to Mars.
So every earthling invested five quid in Tesla. Not bad for Musk.) Soon to go to Mars.
It's hype and nothing more.
- Elon, when to Mars already?
- Who the fuck knows!
- Elon, when to Mars already?
- Fuck knows!
The man's gift for creation, not destruction is super natural. That's cool. No words.
The man's gift for creation rather than destruction is super natural. That's cool. There are no words.
The market (and capitalism) generously rewards the most talented and successful
The market (and capitalism) generously rewards the most talented and successful
Capitalism forces you tobe talented, otherwise you have to live in a cardboard box.
We haven't weaned ourselves off socialism in a quarter of a century. They don't want to think. And there are more horizons for activity than in the West.
the market (and capitalism) generously rewards the most talented and successful
...and also severely punishes the less talented and less successful (those with less money), a statement made by the do-gooder Musk:
"We'll stage coups wherever we want! Get over it!"
Those who don't understand where this is coming from and to whom it was said will be able to investigate the matter for themselves.
Capitalism forces you to betalented, otherwise you have to live in a cardboard box.
We haven't weaned ourselves off socialism in a quarter of a century. They don't want to think. And there are more horizons for activity than in the west.
Pure capitalism is just as bad as pure socialism, but a symbiosis of both yields a very good union - there are examples in modern history (Germany as an example).
...as well as brutally punishing the less talented and less successful (those with less money), the saying of the do-gooder Musk:
"We'll stage coups wherever we want! Get over it!"
Those who don't understand where this is coming from and who was told it can independently investigate the issue.
As if this were a bad thing :)
That's what it's supposed to be.
as if it were a bad thing :)
it was meant to be.