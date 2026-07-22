Interesting and Humour - page 3791
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You personally and the whole "civilised world" know exactly:
1. Koreans live badly
2. what it means to live "well".
Have you asked the Koreans?
Should we leave them alone? Should we remove the bases from South Korea, and at the same time the Americans who replaced the Japanese occupation administration there?
To all that, it would be useful to find out that North Korea's system has nothing to do with socialism and communism. It is based on the concept of juche = self-sufficiency, identity, self-reliance or "man is the master of all".
And an entire nation is willing to do anything to preserve its identity.
And quite a creepy red herring from these "poorly living Koreans".
To introduce here, in a vast territory, that we can live here at home the way we want and dread to think - without "Western partners".
It's not about the East and the West,
it's about the fact that there are normal civilised systems
and there are those that are woefully backward and clinging to their pseudo-values,
based on limitations and deception......
and for sure the man is not the master but a slave there......
"Man of arms" is translated by Google Translator as "Man of arms", which translates back into Russian as "man of arms" or "military".
How would you translate the word hand-wringing into English?
How would you translate the word clumsy into English?
Other meanings (including swear words) can be found herehttps://toster.ru/q/28723
Other meanings (including swear words) can be found herehttps://toster.ru/q/28723.
There is a very interesting literary nuance here. The word is not "clumsy" (hands like ass), but "clumsy", which means *ass like hand, *ass with hand function.
There's a very interesting literary nuance here. The word is not "ass-armed" (hands like ass), but "hand-armed", i.e. *ass like hand, *ass with hand function.
The meaning is the same - hands grow out of ..., and it is translated by several words almost verbatim, but it sounds sweary (i.e. - not as "cool" as in the Russian version).
It is not clear why and to whom it should be applied ... the slang there is not all the same ... it's us who think they are the same as the Anglo-Saxons, but they're all very different and don't think they're the same.
I remember a long time ago in a foreign country (in an online cafe) when I had to be an interpreter between two Anglo-Saxons - one was from Chicago USA with a strong American accent and the other from New Zealand and he spoke like them in New Zealand - very fast, simple and with gesticulation. They understood each other with great difficulty.
They all there (Australians, Americans, etc.) don't see each other as the same people, etc. They are completely different nations regardless of the fact that the language is English.
For example, if an Englishman asks an Aussie if he saw his friend, the Aussie may answer with hand gesticulation and very fast - I saw soon, or I was once and saw soon, anything? The Englishman (let's assume he doesn't know how Australians and New Zealanders speak) will understand that he is making fun of him, or will understand that the Australian just sent him away...
This thread will be the most read on the forum. Please follow the rules of the forum, although it may get lost ...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/209022/unread#unread