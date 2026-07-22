Interesting and Humour - page 4642
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Yes.
March 8th is coming up ... are there any famous coders here (but not many, right)?
In Coda Base, in the forum, in the Marketplace, in the Signals?
Congratulations are in order...
If you add here your first (unlikely to anyone) understandable post (quote only):
Hello, (I am the creator of the work), I was also banned, however the work done by Dasha was very good.
Thank you Dasha.
-- then you're suggesting that by March 8 all female freelancers on this forum should be banned?
Reminds me of a classic.
March 8th is coming up... are there any famous coders here (there are, but not many, right)?
In Coda Base, in the forum, in the Marketplace, in the Signals?
Congratulations are in order ...
With what? (the ban?, the holiday?, or something else?) - I'm referring to your first post about "advantage".
I don't understand why you put a question mark?
Have you forgotten your native language?
If you add here your first (unlikely to anyone) understandable post (quote only):
-- then you're suggesting that by March 8 all female freelancers on this forum should be banned?
Reminds me of a classic.
The posts in support of Dasha are multiplying in the English part - no kidding ("autoban for quick job confirmation" is her version).
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There is no Volchansky ...
So I can only look at photos ... about professional photographers.
In short, professional photographers used to sell their works (photos) through what they called "stock sites".
But suddenly (and recently) these sites banned nude photos ...
Many left ...
And many stayed ... and continued to make photos that are sort of nude, but their photos are not identified as nude on stockades for sale (and there - the machine).
That is to say - on the edge.
Professional photographer Sean Archer (Sean Archer, of international fame).
His real name is Stanislav Puchkovsky from Ekaterinburg.
He has everything on the edge.
And he has a 5 minute principle - he has to represent any groom in 5 minutes in a photograph.
And he does it (and he can't be caught nude in stock photography)!
Here he is on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SeanArcherPhotography/
Here's about him with his photo: https://linkphoto.ru/fotograf-sean-archer-istoriya-uspexa/
His photo at 500px - https://500px.com/SeanArcher
And these are examples of photos -
friends, testing EA, the client is yelling that EA doesn't work the way he wants it to,
no arguments can convince him.
Please advise how to make a test gvideo so he can see with his own eyes what and how...
Here he is on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeanArcherPhotography/
Here's about him with his photo: https://linkphoto.ru/fotograf-sean-archer-istoriya-uspexa/
And these are examples of photos -
Sergei, do you live in Russia?
You have harsh laws there, do you know that you have a criminal case for drawing. Now the girl is under investigation, under house arrest, she has a toothache and is not allowed to go to the doctor. As much as these photos would be considered something like that, you wouldn't be hard for them to find.
Sergei, do you live in Russia?
You have harsh laws there, do you know that you have a criminal case for drawing. Now the girl is under investigation, under house arrest, she has a toothache and is not allowed to go to the doctor. However these photos are not considered to be something like that, they won't have much trouble finding you.
I'm telling you about famous and successful (and, by the way, very young) people, and you're telling me about everyday life promoted by some media (the media is mostly private ...).
So let's not PR the aligarchs (yours and ours) for free, and let's talk about March 8.
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Do you have any ideas about it (about the 8th of March)?
friends, testing EA, the client is yelling that EA doesn't work the way he wants it to,
no arguments can convince him.
Please advise how to make a test video so he can see with his own eyes what and how...
make a video of you taking money from an ATM,
casually inquire about the price of real estate in Miami and show a fast-growing account with a round sum (photoshop is still there)
agree with his reasoning, "there's still something worth tweaking... just in time for the holiday season."