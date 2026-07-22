Interesting and Humour - page 3376
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The year 2016 marks the 127th anniversary of the birth of Igor Sikorsky, the aircraft designer who created the world's first multi-engine bomber in Russia and the first helicopter in America. After emigrating to the United States, which saved his life, Sikorsky was left with his last $20. And, while in Chicago, he invested his last money very successfully - he bought a ticket to a Sergei Rachmaninov concert. After the concert they got to talking... Rachmaninov asked how much money the designer needed to start his own business. He said: $500. Rachmaninov reached into his pocket, pulled out a thick wad of notes - the entire fee for the concert - and handed it to him. There was five thousand, a lot of money for those days...
No one in America believed in Sikorsky's helicopter. Moreover, in the 30 years of the 20 th century, 30 years after his first successful experiments with the prototype helicopter, most engineers believed that the scheme he adopted with one main rotor and one tail rotor will never work. Sikorsky managed to prove otherwise - and since the middle of last century, this scheme, later called the classic around the world, fly 90% of all helicopters. The experts' conclusions about something new - that's why it's new! - are always wrong. Otherwise they would be the most successful and the richest people because they would know where to invest their energy and money in order to be successful and earn a lot. All historical experience shows the opposite - only those who invest money in projects where both "experts" and "specialists" (only the Creator and Creator can be a true expert and specialist in a new business) would not invest even a penny.
To be convinced of this, it is enough to read some of the most interesting predictions of "experts" and "specialists" for the last 150 years. No, they weren't trying to cannibalise technological progress, they sincerely believed they were right.
And as of today, what predictions dothe "experts" and "specialists" make?
Colonising Mars in 2040?
.
Black truffle seeds for sale, cheap. Only to grow them, one needs an oak tree on the plot, and the harvest will take 5-7 years.
I have understood from the article that one can gather hazelnut trees. To tell the truth, I had thought that hazelnut trees grow only under oaks. There are enough hazelnut trees in the countryside, you can try it.
hee
Lift up my eyelids... and give me a six-barreled machine gun :)
And as of today, what predictions dothe "experts" and "specialists" make?
Colonising Mars in 2040?