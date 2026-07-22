Interesting and Humour - page 3376

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The year 2016 marks the 127th anniversary of the birth of Igor Sikorsky, the aircraft designer who created the world's first multi-engine bomber in Russia and the first helicopter in America. After emigrating to the United States, which saved his life, Sikorsky was left with his last $20. And, while in Chicago, he invested his last money very successfully - he bought a ticket to a Sergei Rachmaninov concert. After the concert they got to talking... Rachmaninov asked how much money the designer needed to start his own business. He said: $500. Rachmaninov reached into his pocket, pulled out a thick wad of notes - the entire fee for the concert - and handed it to him. There was five thousand, a lot of money for those days...

No one in America believed in Sikorsky's helicopter. Moreover, in the 30 years of the 20 th century, 30 years after his first successful experiments with the prototype helicopter, most engineers believed that the scheme he adopted with one main rotor and one tail rotor will never work. Sikorsky managed to prove otherwise - and since the middle of last century, this scheme, later called the classic around the world, fly 90% of all helicopters. The experts' conclusions about something new - that's why it's new! - are always wrong. Otherwise they would be the most successful and the richest people because they would know where to invest their energy and money in order to be successful and earn a lot. All historical experience shows the opposite - only those who invest money in projects where both "experts" and "specialists" (only the Creator and Creator can be a true expert and specialist in a new business) would not invest even a penny.

To be convinced of this, it is enough to read some of the most interesting predictions of "experts" and "specialists" for the last 150 years. No, they weren't trying to cannibalise technological progress, they sincerely believed they were right.

Predictions:
  • In the future, computers will weigh no more than 1.5 tons (Popular Mechanics, 1949).
  • I think we will find demand in the world market for only five computers (Thomas Watson - Director of IBM, 1943).
  • I have criss-crossed this country, spoken to the smartest people, and I guarantee you that data-processing is just a fad whose vogue will not last more than a year (Prentice Hall editor, 1957).
  • What could possibly be useful about this thing? (A question at a discussion of microchip development at the Advanced Computing Systems Division of IBM, 1968).
  • No one can have a computer in their home (Ken Olson, founder and president of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977).
  • A device such as the telephone has too many disadvantages to be considered as a means of communication. Therefore, I believe that this invention has no value (from discussions at Western Union, 1876).
  • This music box without wires cannot have any commercial value. Who would pay for messages not intended for some private person? (David Sarnoff associates in response to his offer to invest in a radio project, 1920).
  • Who the hell cares about actors talking? (H.M. Warner - Warner Brothers' response to the use of sound in cinema, 1927).
  • We don't like their sound and, generally speaking, the guitar is yesterday's day (Decca Recording Co. rejecting the recording of The Beatles' album, 1962).
  • Flying cars, heavier than air, are impossible! (Lord Kelvin - President of the Royal Society, 1895).
  • Professor Goddard does not understand the relationship between action and reaction, nor does he know that reaction requires conditions more suitable than a vacuum. The professor seems to be sorely lacking in the elementary knowledge taught as early as secondary school (New York Times front-page article on Robert Goddard's revolutionary work on rocket science, 1921).
  • Drilling the earth for oil? You mean you have to drill into the ground to find oil? You are out of your mind! (Response to the Edwin L. Drake project, 1859).
  • Aeroplanes are interesting toys, but they have no military value (Marechal Ferdinand Foch, Professor, Ecole Superieure de Guerre).
  • Everything that could be invented had already been invented (Charles H. Duell - Special Commissioner of the American Bureau of Patents, 1899).
  • Louis Pasteur's theory of germs is a ridiculous fantasy (Pierre Pachet, professor at the University of Toulouse, 1872).
  • The stomach, breast and brain will always be closed to intrusion by a wise and humane surgeon (Sir John Eric Ericksen - British doctor appointed chief surgeon to Queen Victoria, 1873).
  • 640KB should be enough for every user (Bill Gates, 1981).
  • 100 million dollars is too high a price to pay for Microsoft (IBM, 1982).

 

And as of today, what predictions dothe "experts" and "specialists" make?

Colonising Mars in 2040?

 
Server Muradasilov:
.
Black truffle seeds for sale, cheap. Only need an oak tree on the plot to grow, harvest in 5-7 years.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Black truffle seeds for sale, cheap. Only to grow them, one needs an oak tree on the plot, and the harvest will take 5-7 years.
I understood from the article that I can gather under the hazelnut (hazelnut), to be honest, I thought all the way there that only under the oaks they grow.) There are enough hazelnut trees in the countryside, you can try it
 
Server Muradasilov:
I have understood from the article that one can gather hazelnut trees. To tell the truth, I had thought that hazelnut trees grow only under oaks. There are enough hazelnut trees in the countryside, you can try it.
Oak, walnut, beech - an Australian method. Seed packet costs 130 rubles.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
hee
Lift up my eyelids... and give me a six-barreled machine gun :)
 
Walerij75:
Lift up my eyelids... and give me a six-barreled machine gun :)
Arnie will save the world again.
 
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С 1 ноября клиенты Сбербанка и ВТБ смогут получить электронную подпись
С 1 ноября клиенты Сбербанка и ВТБ смогут получить электронную подпись
  • bankir.ru
С завтрашнего дня начинается эксперимент по предоставлению клиентам Сбербанка и ВТБ электронной подписи, которая дает возможность подать через банк в электронном виде заявление о создании ИП или ООО. Как сообщил премьер-министр Дмитрий Медведев, идентифицированные клиенты некоторых банков, которые уже пользовались банковскими услугами...
 
Dmitry Yevtifeev (experiments in photography)

 
Vladimir Tkach:

And as of today, what predictions dothe "experts" and "specialists" make?

Colonising Mars in 2040?

http://www.izbrannoe.com/news/eto-interesno/vam-i-ne-snilos-prognoz-na-blizhayshee-budushchee-s-sammita-universiteta-singulyarnosti-/
Нам и не снилось: прогноз на ближайшее будущее с саммита Университета Сингулярности
  • www.izbrannoe.com
Нам и не снилось: прогноз на ближайшее будущее с саммита Университета Сингулярности
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