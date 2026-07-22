Interesting and Humour - page 1143
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Countrywomen. Painting by the artist David M. Bowers
Took a picture in the bus yesterday
- "Don't worry, I'm a hereditary psychic and I'll figure the bastard out. I just need a string long enough to cover the whole bus.
People scrambled to find a thread somewhere. Psychic:
- Now pull the string from the beginning to the end of the salon and everybody grab the string. Everybody take it?
- Yeah.
- Did the one who farted get it, too?
- Yes.