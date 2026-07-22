Interesting and Humour - page 2362
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Good night
Whydid Italian Cardinal Giuseppe Mezzofanti learn a new language overnight?
One of the greatest polyglots in the history of mankind, the Italian Cardinal Giuseppe Mezzofanti, who lived in the 18th and 19th centuries, was fluent in 39 languages and could understand almost as many more, although he never left Italy. He once learned a new language in one night only to receive a confession in the morning from a foreign criminal sentenced to death.
Goodnight...)
If CO2 was visible
Masterpiece
There is life on Earth thanks to CO2.
И ?
Where is that fine line between a naked woman and art?
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Good morning