Interesting and Humour - page 3320
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just like in hindu philosophy, infinite worlds, Vishnu's game.....
I know the Hindu philosophy from Vysotsky's song "the Hindus invented a good religion".
I believe that whatever the world is, it can be described analytically, statistically, by matrices. Uniformity, continuity and indivisibility of the Universe follows from Poincar´ e hypothesis recently proved by Grigory Perelman using Ricci´s flows which in their turn use tensors and matrices. I've been reading some tutorials at my leisure.
It's like Hindu philosophy, infinite worlds, Vishnu's game.....
I know the Hindu philosophy from Vysotsky's song "good religion was invented by the Hindus".
I believe that the world can be described analytically and statistically, by matrices. Uniformity, continuity and indivisibility of the Universe follows from Poincar´ e hypothesis recently proved by Grigory Perelman using Ricci´s flows which in their turn use tensors and matrices. I've been reading some tutorials at my leisure.
What if tensors and matrices are part of the Mayan illusion?
The forum's crashing, it won't quote the messages, I have to copy them.
Yeah, the SIMS game, for example. We create units and look at them through the monitor, control them... and they think they are living a full life)))
*
Rich people are poor people))
Hello all. I didn't order this! Then where did it come from? Kickass....
https://c.mql5.com/3/104/12345.jpg
I know the Hindu philosophy from Vysotsky's song "good religion was invented by the Hindus".
I believe that the world can be described analytically and statistically, by matrices. Uniformity, continuity and indivisibility of the Universe follows from Poincar´ e hypothesis recently proved by Grigory Perelman using Ricci´s flows which in their turn use tensors and matrices. I've been reading some tutorials at my leisure.
What if tensors and matrices are part of the Mayan illusion?
The forum's broken, it's not quoting posts, I have to copy
That the very same Münenhausen
Everything that will be said by me below should not be considered as something proven, these are just assumptions and an attempt to explain (but not prove, it is impossible to prove the existence of an "outer world" being part of the "inner world") the nature (essence) of the world around us.
Let's start with the fact that all philosophers and thinkers, and even ordinary people who have ever thought about the universe, came to thoughts about the ephemeral, unreality of the surrounding world. Most science fiction writers play with variations on the theme of "The Matrix".
And let's get to the facts. All the facts about the world around us can be divided into 3 categories: 1. inexplicable by science. 2. Explainable by science and fit into the general statistics of the relevant phenomena. 3. Explainable by science but standing out against the background of the general statistics of the relevant phenomena. All these categories are explained by some, at least one, theory. But only one theory can explain all three categories - the theory of the "Matrix" (let's call it that, it explains all the phenomena occurring in the surrounding world from the point of view of the implementation of a certain global program).
1. Spirits, ghosts, communication of mediums and psychics with spirits. In general, everything related to the "other world", extrasensory perception, levitation, telekinesis, mind reading and thought transmission over a distance in 0 time, prophetic dreams, deja vu. You can continue for a long time and everyone can continue this list. All this is explained by the "Matrix" theory, these are manifestations of the interaction of our World with the "Matrix" program itself, being its code.
2. Here, in general, you can not paint too much. Everything that is scientifically proven, everything that we see - all this can be the execution of a properly working code of the "Matrix".
3. The solar system is unique. Now dozens, hundreds of new star systems with the presence of planets are being discovered every day, the list has already exceeded several hundred thousand, and every day it is growing faster and faster. But so far not a single one even closely similar to our solar system has been found, each planet in which plays its own specific role. For example, gas giants located outside the "green zone", while in the vast majority of other planetary systems they are inside, closer to the star. In our system, they play the role of a "vacuum cleaner", actively absorbing flying debris from outside the system. thereby protecting the planets intended for life from threats: Venus, Earth, Mars, Phaeton (the now destroyed planet, which is an asteroid belt). All this speaks of a certain global design, anyone who is interested will find on the Internet facts about our solar system that are scientifically explainable, but do not fit into the general statistics of observations of the Universe by astronomers. The list of such phenomena includes ball lightning, hepatogenic zones. At present, it has been noticed that all written evidence of the past that has survived from the Sumerians has begun to disappear. You can find periods in the history of mankind when the "cleansing" began in the same way, the mass destruction of written evidence of the past, household items, scientific high-tech devices that are several million years old. Etc. All this is just as simple and easy to explain the theory of the "Matrix".
Why do I say that the probability is 50%? - because it is impossible to prove or disprove the "Matrix" theory. We, mankind, and other intelligent beings, will live and develop according to the laws of the "Matrix" without ever understanding this. It's not bad or good, you just need to understand and accept it.
A logical question arises: "Why was the Matrix created and functioning?". There may be several answers. For example for research. Someone just conducts modeling, research. It seems to us that the universe has existed for 13 BILLION years, but in fact our universe may have existed for only a few seconds, modeled on the Universal Super Computer. If necessary, the program restarts and starts over, but with different initial conditions (universal constants). In the film "Eureka" there is one series that beats the "Matrix", a group of scientists (their consciousness) is placed in a program, they live together with bots, in order to receive new scientific discoveries as a result of the program with the participation of scientists. Who knows, maybe it is, and one of us is one of those scientists uploaded into the Matrix, but most likely we are all just bots.
And, mind you, I gave examples of well-known facts, I did not say anything from something "inconceivable", but there are facts that governments hide in order not to sow panic.
Here is what you wrote in just a little more detail:
1. Fake people make the simulation easier
Even as computers become more powerful, the universe may be too complex to fit in one of them. One in seven billion people is currently sophisticated enough to rival any possible computer imagination. And we represent an infinitesimal part of a vast universe that contains billions of galaxies. It will be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to take many variables into account.
But the world being modeled doesn't have to be as complex as it seems. To be convincing, the model will need a few detailed indicators and a lot of barely delineated secondary players. Imagine one of the games in the GTA series. It stores hundreds of people, but you only interact with a few. Life can be like this. You, your loved ones and relatives exist, but all those you meet on the street may not be real. They may have few thoughts and lack of emotion. They are like that “woman in a red dress”, metonymy, image, sketch.
Let's take the video game analogy into account. Such games contain huge worlds, but only your current location at the present moment of time matters, the action takes place in it. Reality can follow the same scenario. Areas outside the gaze can be stored in memory and only appear when needed. Enormous savings in computing power. What about remote areas that you never visit, such as in other galaxies? In the simulation, they may not run at all. They need compelling images in case they want to look at them.
Okay, people on the streets or distant stars are one thing. But you have no proof that you exist, at least not in the way you present yourself. We believe that the past happened because we have memories and because we have photographs and books. But what if it's all just written code? What if your life is updated every time you blink?
The most interesting thing is that it is impossible to prove or disprove.
2. Beyond the Universe
What is outside the universe? According to simulation theory, the answer would be a supercomputer surrounded by advanced beings. But even crazier things are possible.
Those who run the models can be just as fake as we are. There can be multiple layers in a simulation. As Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom suggests, “The post-humans who designed our simulation may be themselves simulated, and their creators, in turn, may be. There can be many levels of reality, and their number can increase over time.”
Imagine that you sat down to play The Sims and played until your Sims created their own game. Their "sims" have repeated this process, and you are actually part of an even larger simulation.
The question remains: who created the real world? This idea is so far from our life that it seems impossible to talk about this topic. But if modeling theory can at least explain the limited size of our universe and understand what lies beyond it... it's a good start in understanding the nature of existence.
3. God is a programmer
People have been discussing the idea of a creator-god who created our world for a long time. Some imagine a particular god as a bearded man sitting in the clouds, but in modeling theory, a god or someone else could be an ordinary programmer pressing buttons on a keyboard.
As we have seen, a programmer can create a world based on simple binary code. The only question is why he programs people to serve his creator, which is what most religions say.
This may be intentional or unintentional. Perhaps the programmer wants us to know that he or she exists and has written the code to give us an innate sense that everything was created. Perhaps he did not do this and did not want to, but intuitively we assume the existence of a creator.
The idea of god as a programmer develops in two ways. First, the code began to live, let everything develop and the simulation brought us to where we are today. Second, literal creationism is to blame. According to the Bible, God created the world and life in seven days, but in our case, he used a computer, not cosmic forces.
4. Fermi Paradox
Our planet is one of many capable of supporting life, and our Sun is quite young relative to the entire universe. Obviously, life must be everywhere, both on planets where life began to develop simultaneously with ours, and on those that originated earlier.
Moreover, people dared to go into space, so other civilizations should have made such an attempt? There are billions of galaxies that are billions of years older than ours, so at least one must have been a "traveling frog." Since the Earth has all the conditions for life, it means that our planet in general could become a target for colonization at some point.
However, we have not found any traces, hints or smells of other intelligent life in the universe. Fermi's paradox is simple: "Where is everyone?".
Modeling theory can give several answers. If life should be everywhere but only exists on Earth, we are in a simulation. Whoever's in charge of modeling just decided to watch people act alone.
The multiverse theory says that life exists on other planets - in most models of universes. We, for example, live in a calm simulation, such a loner in the universe. Returning to the anthropic principle, we can say that the universe was created only for us.
Another theory, the planetarium hypothesis, offers another possible answer. The simulation assumes a mass of inhabited planets, each of which imagines that it is the only one in the Universe that is so inhabited. It turns out that the purpose of such a simulation is to grow the ego of a separate civilization and see what happens.
5. Parallel universes
The theory of parallel worlds, or multiverse, assumes an infinite number of universes with an infinite set of parameters. Imagine the floors of an apartment building. The universes make up the multiverse in the same way that floors make up a building, they have a common structure, but they differ from each other. Jorge Luis Borges compared the multiverse to a library. The library contains an endless number of books, some may differ by a letter, and some hold incredible stories.
Such a theory introduces some confusion into our understanding of life. But if there really are many universes, where did they come from? Why are there so many? How?
If we are in a simulation, multiple universes are multiple simulations running at the same time. Each simulation has its own set of variables, and this is no coincidence. The model builder includes different variables to test different scenarios and observe different results.
6. Anthropic principle
The existence of human beings is most amazing. To start life on Earth, we need everything to be in order. We are at a great distance from the Sun, the atmosphere suits us, gravity is quite strong. And while in theory there may be many other planets with such conditions, life seems even more amazing when you look beyond the planet. If any of the cosmic factors like dark energy were a little stronger, life might not exist either here or anywhere else in the universe.
One explanation is that the conditions were deliberately set to give us life. Each suitable factor was set to a fixed state in some laboratory of universal scales. The factors connected to the universe and the simulation began. Therefore, we exist, and our individual planet is developing as it is now.
The obvious consequence is that there may not be people on the other side of the model at all. Other creatures that hide their presence and play their space "sims". Perhaps the alien life is quite aware of how the program works, and it is not difficult for them to become invisible to us.
7. Mathematics is at the heart of our lives
Everything in the universe can be calculated in some way. Even life is quantified. The Human Genome Project, which calculated the sequence of the chemical base pairs that make up human DNA, was resolved by computers. All the mysteries of the universe are solved with the help of mathematics. Our universe is better explained in the language of mathematics than in words.
If everything is mathematics, everything can be broken down into binary code. It turns out that if computers and data reach certain heights, a functional person can be recreated based on the genome inside the computer? And if you build one such personality, why not create a whole world?
Scientists suggest that someone may have already done this and created our world. To determine if we are really living in a simulation, researchers are doing serious research, studying the mathematics that make up our universe.
8. Obvious flaws
If the model is of sufficient quality, no one inside will understand that this is a simulation at all. If you grew a brain in a jar and made it respond to stimuli, it wouldn't know what was in the jar. He would consider himself a living, breathing and active person.
But even simulations can have flaws, right? Didn't you yourself notice some shortcomings, "failures in the matrix"?
Perhaps we see such disruptions in everyday life. The Matrix offers an example of déjà vu—when something seems inexplicably familiar. Modeling can glitch like a scratched disc. Supernatural elements, ghosts and miracles can also be glitches. According to modeling theory, people do observe these phenomena, but this is due to errors in the code.
There are tons of such testimonies on the Internet, and although 99 percent of them are nonsense, some recommend keeping your eyes and mind open, and perhaps something will be revealed. After all, it's just a theory.
9. If someone could, he would do
Well, let's say it's possible to create a universe inside a computer. Would this be morally acceptable? Humans are complex beings with their own feelings and relationships. Suddenly, at some point in the creation of a fake world of people, something goes wrong? Will the responsibility for the universe fall on the shoulders of the creator, will he not take on an unbearable burden?
Maybe. But what does it matter? For some people, even the very idea of modeling will be tempting. And even if historical simulations were illegal, nothing would stop one being from taking over and creating our reality. It would take just one person who is no more thoughtful than any The Sims player starting a new game.
People, too, may have good reasons for creating such simulations, other than entertainment. Humanity may face death and force scientists to create a massive diagnostic test for our world. Simulation can help them figure out what went wrong with the real world and how to fix it.
10. Life simulators
Computers can process huge amounts of data, and some of the most productive and intensive solutions require simulation. Simulations involve the inclusion of many variables and artificial intelligence to analyze them and study the results. Some simulations are purely gaming. Some involve real life situations, such as the spread of disease. Some games are historical simulations that may be playable (such as "Sid Meyer's Civilization") or simulate the growth of real life society over time.
This is what simulations look like today, but computers are getting faster and more powerful. Computing power doubles periodically, and computers in 50 years may well be millions of times more powerful than they are today. Powerful computers will allow powerful simulations, especially historical ones. If computers become powerful enough, they can create a historical simulation in which self-aware beings have no idea that they are part of the program.
Do you think we are far from it? Harvard's Odyssey supercomputer can simulate 14 billion years in just a few months.