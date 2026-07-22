Interesting and Humour - page 776
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http://alex-oil.livejournal.com/1282363.html#cutid1
Economy class. No air regeneration unit.
Advanced dugout:)
Economy class. No air regeneration unit.
Advanced dugout :)
May I suggest milk , kefir , sour cream . Beef . Not expensive.
Those bastards, the cops are a disgrace.
100,000 US dollars. It is not easy to call it a banknote: in fact, it is a gold certificate used solely for payments between government financial institutions. No one else has ever held a banknote of the highest denomination. During the whole period of its existence (it was printed in 1934 as well) only 42000 golden certificates were issued.Less than two dozen of them have "survived" so far.The lucky man whose portrait is on the certificate was the twenty-eighth president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson. It is the only note that cannot be purchased at any auction in the world. Today, the whereabouts of all the certificates are known: the vaults of the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury Department and the American Numismatic Association.
The horror. It's all the end of the world.
Zimbabwe note 2008 elephant
The end of the world is two days away.
And that's cancer on the mountain and it's whistling. You'd think...