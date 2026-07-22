Interesting and Humour - page 3579
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Interesting, but according to forum rules they have to wipe that information away.
Brokers here are like dead people, either nothing or nothing at all.
A dead broker is no longer a broker. )
Question removed, about dead brokers apparently you can.
Well it's a matter of opinion, dead to the USA, but there are countries with true financial "democracy" and arbitrariness, and he is alive there!
FROM HERE
Maybe all professional traders have NO MONEY !
I have my doubts.
Maybe all professional traders have NO MONEY!
When you can't wait to get your inheritance ))))