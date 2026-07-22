Interesting and Humour - page 3579

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Yuriy Zaytsev:
Interesting, but according to forum rules they have to wipe that information away.
Brokers here are like dead people, either nothing or nothing at all.
A dead broker is no longer a broker. )
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
A dead broker is no longer a broker. )
FORUM RULES !
Question removed, about dead brokers apparently you can.
Well it's a matter of opinion, dead to the USA, but there are countries with true financial "democracy" and arbitrariness, and he is alive there!
 
Ahaha)))))





FROM HERE
 
My parents had a 5K bond in 1988 (at work they gave out part of their salary for more than a year). didn't get a damn thing back.
 
 
Andrey Sokolov:
the number of tabs is impressive )
 
Andrey Sokolov:
I have my doubts.
Maybe all professional traders have NO MONEY !
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
I have my doubts.
Maybe all professional traders have NO MONEY!
So those who have are not professional enough.
 
It's a "rich people have their own whims" kind of thing.
 

When you can't wait to get your inheritance ))))

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