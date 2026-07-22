Interesting and Humour - page 130

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Astronaut Anton Shkaplerov and astronaut Daniel Burbank of the ISS-30 expedition show the 'Janibekov effect'

http://www.federalspace.ru/main.php?id=189

Who can explain this effect in terms of physics?

 
Lizar:

Who can explain this effect in terms of physics?

Has everyone tried throwing books around?
 
TheXpert:
Has everyone tried throwing books?
Okay, I asked the first question. I'll be the last one to ask.
 
 
 
Lizar:

Astronaut Anton Shkaplerov and astronaut Daniel Burbank of the ISS-30 expedition show the 'Janibekov effect'

http://www.federalspace.ru/main.php?id=189

Who can explain this effect in terms of physics?


A great task for our connoisseurs. Already posted in their thread. You won't get an answer here - the profile is wrong.
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