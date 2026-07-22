Interesting and Humour - page 130
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Astronaut Anton Shkaplerov and astronaut Daniel Burbank of the ISS-30 expedition show the 'Janibekov effect'
http://www.federalspace.ru/main.php?id=189
Who can explain this effect in terms of physics?
Who can explain this effect in terms of physics?
Has everyone tried throwing books?
Astronaut Anton Shkaplerov and astronaut Daniel Burbank of the ISS-30 expedition show the 'Janibekov effect'
http://www.federalspace.ru/main.php?id=189
Who can explain this effect in terms of physics?
A great task for our connoisseurs. Already posted in their thread. You won't get an answer here - the profile is wrong.