Interesting and Humour - page 4582
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yachts planes give birth to forbidden loveI've got VTB shares - I've got to dump them now.
yachts planes give birth to forbidden loveI've got VTB shares - I've got to dump them.
give to children in need
distribute to children in need
)))
Funny))
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A sight from the WOT game about tanks.
In search of the Grail)
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Ban for a week for politics. Those are the rules.