Interesting and Humour - page 4582

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yachts planes give birth to forbidden love

I've got VTB shares - I've got to dump them now.
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Yuriy Zaytsev:

yachts planes give birth to forbidden love

I've got VTB shares - I've got to dump them.

give to children in need

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

distribute to children in need

right after the presenter of the TV channel
 
Nikolai Krylov:


)))

Funny))

 
Nikolai Krylov:

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A sight from the WOT game about tanks.

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In search of the Grail)


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Nikolai Krylov:

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Ban for a week for politics. Those are the rules.

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