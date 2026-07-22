Interesting and Humour - page 2163
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I haven't subverted it. How can I do it? And the rest of the branches are in English or in kit parts? Probably in English. Because I'm here in the Russian part little ... (I'm almost not here in the russian part). I do not push ... I'm not kicking anyone out of the threads as I did here ... usher ... he kicked me out :) (three times) and other users too ...
Besides, I understand moderation as a 'content manager' in the first place, and following the rules and banning is secondary. In other words - I'm just doing my job. I do what I know how to do (and so wish others, sorry).
Why do I need it - here I have laid it all out.
Soon there will be blogs - and it will be easier to self-actualize - I will open a blog on cats
...it's not like I'm throwing anyone out, like one guy did... usher ... he kicked me out :) (three times) and other users too ...
Why don't foreigners understand Russians?
Because they learn Russian from very strange textbooks.
March sunshine
1962. Photo by Grigory Mkhitaryan
Happy Holidays, darling.)
Happy Holidays, darling.)