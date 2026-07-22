Interesting and Humour - page 2163

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Panasonic creates 'industry-first' multi-mode wireless technology for sensor networks
Специалистами Panasonic создана «первая в отрасли» многорежимная технология беспроводной связи для сетей датчиков
Специалистами Panasonic создана «первая в отрасли» многорежимная технология беспроводной связи для сетей датчиков
  • www.ixbt.com
Компания Panasonic Corporation объявила о разработке новой технологии беспроводной связи M2M (Machine-to-Machine) для сетей датчиков, в которых устройства общаются между собой автономно, без вмешательства человека. Основой решения служит большая интегральная схема, способная распознать несколько стандартов беспроводной связи, зависящих от...
 
newdigital:

Congratulations, you are so stubborn that you have completely taken over this thread. No one else but you is answering so quickly and in such detail. Let me ask you: how do you do it, why do you need it, and what are your successes in trading?
 
vspexp:
And how are you doing in trading?
Yes, and how are you doing in life in general?
 

I haven't subverted it. How can I do it? And the rest of the branches are in English or in kit parts? Probably in English. Because I'm here in the Russian part little ... (I'm almost not here in the russian part). I do not push ... I'm not kicking anyone out of the threads as I did here ... usher ... he kicked me out :) (three times) and other users too ...

Besides, I understand moderation as a 'content manager' in the first place, and following the rules and banning is secondary. In other words - I'm just doing my job. I do what I know how to do (and so wish others, sorry).

Why do I need it - here I have laid it all out.

Soon there will be blogs - and it will be easier to self-actualize - I will open a blog on cats

 
newdigital:

...it's not like I'm throwing anyone out, like one guy did... usher ... he kicked me out :) (three times) and other users too ...

 

Why don't foreigners understand Russians?
Because they learn Russian from very strange textbooks.





 

March sunshine
1962. Photo by Grigory Mkhitaryan



 
gurgle
Тест и обзор гранёного стакана :: Overclockers.ru
  • www.overclockers.ru
Overclockers.ru: Тест и обзор гранёного стакана
 
newdigital:




Happy Holidays, darling.)

 
Mischek:

Happy Holidays, darling.)

I was waiting for the bed to collapse... But no... You cheated here, too...
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