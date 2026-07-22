Interesting and Humour - page 2383
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And now an exercise for the eyes. Find the heart! Did you find it?
And now an exercise for the eyes. Find the heart! Did you find it?
Row 7
http://habrahabr.ru/post/232645/
One girl's status is: "It's time for me to lose my reality..."