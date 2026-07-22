Interesting and Humour - page 2383

New comment
 
 
 
 

And now an exercise for the eyes. Find the heart! Did you find it?

 
 
With this technology, scientists can look inside an animal's brain
Углеродные нанотрубки и лазер позволяю заглянуть внутрь мозга живого существа » DailyTechInfo - Новости науки и технологий, новинки техники.
Углеродные нанотрубки и лазер позволяю заглянуть внутрь мозга живого существа » DailyTechInfo - Новости науки и технологий, новинки техники.
  • dailytechinfo.org
Головной мозг любого живого существа является достаточно тяжелым объектом для его исследований. То, что находится внутри черепной коробки нельзя пощупать или раздвинуть без проведения хирургического вмешательства, что затрудняет поддержание мозга в нормальном рабочем состоянии. Однако, группа исследователей-нейробиологов из Стэнфорда и...
 
Fillellin:

And now an exercise for the eyes. Find the heart! Did you find it?

Row 7


 
MetaDriver:
http://habrahabr.ru/post/232645/
What's the use? Will Pushkin be teaching such a grid?
 
One girl's status is: "It's time for me to lose my reality..."
 
newdigital:
One girl's status is: "It's time for me to lose my reality..."
Is that a "try and read it right the first time" line? :)
1...237623772378237923802381238223832384238523862387238823892390...4979
New comment