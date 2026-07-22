Interesting and Humour - page 4245
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You're advising him on a man's job?
At most a stripper pole at the old ladies club.
You don't need a screwdriver and a hammer there.
and nothing else comes to mind?
And in which microcosm you can see, I wonder, the Soul.
But what's really interesting is when they buried pharaohs, or some kind of nobleman. Every religion has its own gimmicks.Usually they buried horses, dogs, his many wives, before of course they were "humanely" killed. Does it follow that animals also have a soul, which will go to heaven, along with the soul of the deceased overlord.
http://www.aif.ru/dontknows/1227332
http://www.aif.ru/health/life/uchenye_dusha_deystvitelno_suschestvuet_i_vesit_21_gramm
Don't lose the Profit😂😂😂
Don't lose the Profit😂😂😂
Looks like the man fell to a stoploss.
Looks like the man fell to a stoploss.
Or closed on trailing zero ... 😁😊
StopLoose
One day I went fishing with a friend. We meet another avid fisherman there. My friend asks this one:
- Mitrich, what's the best place to put a tug? (In some places it's called a tug.)
- It depends on whom. If on a roe deer, then there. (points to the right bank of the Ural) if for elk, then there. (points to the left bank) Well, if it's a fish...
Russian stock exchanges enslaved by trading robots -
http://www.vestifinance.ru/articles/99889
Who did this to you?