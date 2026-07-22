Interesting and Humour - page 4245

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Yuriy Zaytsev:


You're advising him on a man's job?
At most a stripper pole at the old ladies club.
You don't need a screwdriver and a hammer there.

and nothing else comes to mind?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

And in which microcosm you can see, I wonder, the Soul.
But what's really interesting is when they buried pharaohs, or some kind of nobleman. Every religion has its own gimmicks.Usually they buried horses, dogs, his many wives, before of course they were "humanely" killed. Does it follow that animals also have a soul, which will go to heaven, along with the soul of the deceased overlord.

http://www.aif.ru/dontknows/1227332

http://www.aif.ru/health/life/uchenye_dusha_deystvitelno_suschestvuet_i_vesit_21_gramm

...Душа все-таки покидает тело?
...Душа все-таки покидает тело?
  • 2009.11.02
  • www.aif.ru
Комментарий «АиФ»: Снимая энцефалограммы мозга семи умирающих пациентов, медики обнаружили мощные всплески электрических импульсов, каковых у этих людей не было до приближения смерти. «Мы расцениваем подобные эффекты как концентрацию активности организма, борющегося за жизнь, - пояснила «АиФ» Елена Шарова, электрофизиолог, доктор...
 

Don't lose the Profit😂😂😂


 
Alexander Ivanov:

Don't lose the Profit😂😂😂


Looks like the man fell to a stoploss.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Looks like the man fell to a stoploss.

Or closed on a trailing zero ... 😁😊
 
Alexander Ivanov:
Or closed on trailing zero ... 😁😊
It was a gap to zero.
 

StopLoose

Stop Moose

 

One day I went fishing with a friend. We meet another avid fisherman there. My friend asks this one:

- Mitrich, what's the best place to put a tug? (In some places it's called a tug.)

- It depends on whom. If on a roe deer, then there. (points to the right bank of the Ural) if for elk, then there. (points to the left bank) Well, if it's a fish...

 

Russian stock exchanges enslaved by trading robots -

http://www.vestifinance.ru/articles/99889

Who did this to you?

Центробанк заговорил о влиянии роботов на рубль
Центробанк заговорил о влиянии роботов на рубль
  • www.vestifinance.ru
Распечатать Москва, 5 апреля - "Вести.Экономика". Российский центральный банк выявил, что на российском валютном рынке, а также на срочном и фондовом, действуют высокочастотные роботы, которые и "определяют погоду". В исследовании Банка России, посвященного влиянию высокочастотной торговли на рынок, говорится, что алгоритмы наиболее активно...
 
It's probably the high-frequency ones from mql5 ...

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