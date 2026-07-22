Interesting and Humour - page 4420
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I drank some valerian at night and dreamed all night about kissing some guy with a mustache. Next time I take valerian, there's no way I'm letting a cat in the bedroom!
***
I walk into a bank and see an ad: "We trust our customers"! And there's a pen tied to the table...
***
- Honey, let's not have sex tonight. I have such a headache.
- Honey, I'm really worried about your headaches. We'll probably have to spend the money we saved for your fur coat on medicine.
***
My soul hurts... And I want watermelon... but whiskey's fine,too... I've been visited today by the Muse.... Or maybe it's Sheesa... who knows...
***
- And who's that new Slavik in your contacts on your phone? I called there, and it's a woman's voice! What's that supposed to mean?!
- It's very simple! The same fool there grabbed the phone to hear what Slavik's new Sergei was on the phone
Song "Friday" from the film "Friday")
"Friday" from the movie "Friday")
That's it! I'm in a good mood, and it's got me in the mood!
Just opened the barbecue season, a test after winter proved successful)
Just opened the barbecue season, a test after winter proved successful)
Now that's really one's own.
Norm
Just opened the barbecue season, a test after winter proved successful)
We didn't even close... It's a shame we didn't have to open it. :)))
Dedicated to grail seekers)
We'll draw you at least a million such "quality" pictures with any half-indyuk. :)
Where's the money, Lebowski? xD
The aim is not to make money, but in the process itself. Like Zhvanetsky. Who is interested in a factory's products when such things are done on its premises.
The aim is not to make money, but in the process itself. Like Zhvanetsky. Who is interested in a factory's products when such things are done on its premises.
If a man on the forex market says that money is not the main thing for him, it means he has not earned it here or has fucked it up in his time. xD