Interesting and Humour - page 3267
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Zhu Zhu (sometimes said Zhu Zhu). Chinese actress, singer and TV presenter. Became famous on MTV China. Played the role of Chi Chi in Iron Fist.
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Good morning.
What big eyes the actress has. I thought all Chinese women were narrow-eyed.
Here's the Russian Olympic women's archery team. Two of them have narrow eyes, just like their Korean rivals. They don't even have to squint to aim. And one, a purely Russian woman. She's got a masala.
The German dance of the old spring festival
Charming ... Oh, man...
Zhu Zhu is better than Zhu Zhu.
http://paranormal-news.ru/news/leonid_brezhnev_i_kot_providec/2014-09-01-9660
Leonid Brezhnev and the seer cat.
http://paranormal-news.ru/news/leonid_brezhnev_i_kot_providec/2014-09-01-9660
Eh... I wish I had a cat like that to predict when to open and close trades))
A German dance of the ancient Spring Festival
Charming ... Oh, man...Zhu Zhu is better than Zhu Zhu.
Fun, perhaps the remnants of witches who didn't burn at the fires of the Inquisition in the Middle Ages.
http://smallbay.ru/magic5.html
Leonid Brezhnev and the Seer Cat.
http://paranormal-news.ru/news/leonid_brezhnev_i_kot_providec/2014-09-01-9660
Tales for children , cited:
"And finally remembered the Dalai Lama's warning. Just in case, without explaining the real reason ..."
i.e. the author of this nonsense is "reading Brezhnev's mind from a distance". Otherwise, how could he "know" that Brezhnev then remembered and did not tell anyone? Did the cat murmur to the author?
harvest
The theorem on combing a hedgehog
"There is no continuous tangent vector field on a sphere that does not zero somewhere."
"In practice this means that if you take a curled up hedgehog (or a hairy ball), combing it so that it does not prick anywhere is impossible: somewhere it will still form a "tuft" or "frizz". Interestingly, it follows from the same theorem that if somewhere on Earth there is wind blowing, then at the same time there is at least one point where there is no wind at all."
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The Two Militia Theorem
"We have a mathematical function that is sort of "sandwiched" between two other functions, that is, its value for all arguments in some domain is not less than the value of one function and not greater than the value of the other. If both 'extreme' functions in that domain have the same limit, then the middle function has exactly the same limit."
"In other words, if two policemen hold a criminal between them and in doing so go to a cell, the criminal goes there too."
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The immortal monkey theorem
"In 1913 the French mathematician Emile Borel published in the prestigious Journal de Physique Theorique et Appliquee a short essay entitled 'Statistical Mechanics and Irreversibility'. Borel wrote about some abstract generators of random sequences of letters which, in an infinite amount of time, would inevitably print the text of all the books in all the libraries of the world."
"With input from physicists Arthur Eddington and James Jeans, writer Jorge Luis Borges and their many followers, it now goes like this: if you take an infinite number of immortal monkeys and put them at typewriters that cannot be broken, sooner or later they will print any given text - William Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' for example."
Fun, perhaps the remnants of witches who didn't burn at the fires of the Inquisition in the Middle Ages.
http://smallbay.ru/magic5.html
Oh, wow... Very interesting, what does the author call an obsession with witchcraft? The article can be traced back to sort of calling inquisitors possessed by witchcraft. However, it also traces somewhere that an abundance of witches are called possessed by witchcraft. Some strange article with a double meaning.
What witchcraft is is known, and it is in no way appropriate for inquisitors. Also, the phrase "possession by an agency" is kind of ridiculous. In short, it's not an article, it's complete nonsense. The question is why?