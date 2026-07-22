Interesting and Humour - page 3227
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It doesn't quite fit. In the picture who corresponds to whom? Where in the picture are the Bears, where is the administration, where are the forum members, where are the moderators?
motivator )
And now everything has come to a standstill, and practically nothing CARDINALLY changes. So we are nostalgic for the old days....
Tell me, Uncle, it's not for nothing,
Moscow, burned by fire,
was given to the French...
ZS: It wasn't him.
... He sent his wife to make a test purchase from the leader of the service (his main competitor) and then tried to shit all over him to bring down the customers. ...
After your profile was deleted -- did you come back as a storyteller? Or a talker? Or a man with a broom? -- Are you all right? Is it hot out there?
If you write nonsense, be prepared to provide links. Or apologize.
And also -- behave yourself -- if you get on a personal level with a certain forum member -- don't make up his wife, relatives and then badmouth them -- first, it's not dignified -- second, you won't grow any teeth.
And who?
1. Have you read to the end of the thread?
2) Have you read the second link?
With all due respect, your current posts about physics, maths, and other topics are much more interesting than those...
1. Read on. Got it! Respect!
Quotes from various people in this thread about the cost of championship EAs (not yours)
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I think that the cost of EAs is almost determined by the level of prizes - the first place EA is worth $40,000, the second - $25,000, third - $15,000, and then in approximately the same progression - $10000, $7500, $5000, $2500, $1250, $750, $500 - for the first ten. Advisors of the first two dozen are not as bad as some people try to imagine talking about exorbitant risks they contain: the winners are, imho, those Advisors that have an optimal balance of risk and reward. I would even suggest that the prize money is taken not from the sponsors' pockets, but from the profits of trading the portfolio of the most successful Expert Advisors in parallel with the Championship. ;-).
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I would not even consider buying an Expert Advisor with the average profit of more than 1% per session/day (this is the 1-year test). The best solution is to buy an Expert Advisor without large bounces and drawdowns and aiming for a 100% ROI.
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- Daddy I'm in love.
- So get married son.
- But she asks me weird questions, like do I have a gold chain?
- Well, sell your platinum one and buy a gold one.
- But she wants to know if I have a 600 Mercedes.
- All right, sell your Maybach, buy a Mercedes.
- But she asked me if I had a three-storey summer house.
- She asked me if I had a three-storey dacha?)
If you want to get a 10% a day profit of an EA, you should reduce the MM's appetite, but on the contrary, it is problematic.
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2. excuse me, I will not read this thread about the organization of the championship, I am sick of the two-month marathon discussion of the championship algorithms optimization.
It doesn't quite fit. In the picture who corresponds to whom? Where in the picture are the Bears, where is the administration, where are the forum members, where are the moderators?
The prodigal son has returned and is kneeling. The rest - who is where you can think of your own taste and colour.
motivator )
Yusuf what is your point? I know what colours rainbows are made of, LGBT people do not have blue but rainbows do =)
motivator )
"A fool walks through the woods, looking for a fool stupider than himself."
You're from Siberia, aren't you? You must know that song. It reminds me of what I do on this forum.