Interesting and Humour - page 770

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The holiday comes to us ...

 
Why is it the end of the world? I, for one, have Lena's End! )))
 
tol64:
Why is it the end of the world? I, for one, have Lena's End! )))
Maybe it's, "It's the END (Root, ....), Lena!"
 
tol64:
Why is it the end of the world? I, for one, have Lena's End! )))
Patamusta
 
 
KKallypsoo:
Maybe so, "It's the END (Root, ....), Lena!"
There! Exactly like that! )) That's exactly the mistake hidden in "The End of the World". It would be correct: "The End, of the World!". And then a new search, a new life, a new year, a new era, etc. Otherwise it turned out as in: "Execute cannot be pardoned! ))
 
tol64:
(Gasps) There! That's it! )) That's the mistake hidden in "The End of the Light". It's correct: "The end, of the world!". And then a new search, a new life, a new year, a new era, etc. Otherwise it turned out as in: "Execute cannot be pardoned! ))

- "It's the end, Sveta!"

- Oh, I thought it was the key to the church.

 
Mischek:

- "It's the end, Sveta!"

- Oh, I thought it was the key to the church.

What a key! And what a church! ))))
 
Navalny Alexey Navalny 3 min
Wow, several riot police refused to follow detention orders and were shoved into our paddy wagon pic.twitter.com/SPPm9RWL
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