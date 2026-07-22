Interesting and Humour - page 770
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The holiday comes to us ...
Why is it the end of the world? I, for one, have Lena's End! )))
Why is it the end of the world? I, for one, have Lena's End! )))
Maybe so, "It's the END (Root, ....), Lena!"
(Gasps) There! That's it! )) That's the mistake hidden in "The End of the Light". It's correct: "The end, of the world!". And then a new search, a new life, a new year, a new era, etc. Otherwise it turned out as in: "Execute cannot be pardoned! ))
- "It's the end, Sveta!"
- Oh, I thought it was the key to the church.
- "It's the end, Sveta!"
- Oh, I thought it was the key to the church.
Wow, several riot police refused to follow detention orders and were shoved into our paddy wagon pic.twitter.com/SPPm9RWL