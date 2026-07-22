Interesting and Humour - page 4678
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renamed the signal wrong again!
Come on, honey, show us.
I've locked in at the best price.
Open the fields
.
Let's save it for history
now we can know exactly when and where to buy ))))
save it for history
now you can know exactly when and where to buy ))))
The price went into minus there. It should be like this: if(Bid<0)BuyOil_n_TakeReward();
Why are you buying at Bid? Are there different rules on oil?
It's not me, it'sIurii Tokman ))))