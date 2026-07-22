Interesting and Humour - page 4678

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[Deleted]  

 
Aleksandr Volotko:

renamed the signal wrong again!

 

Come on, honey, show us.

 
and this is a historic event
 

I've locked in at the best price.


[Deleted]  

Open the fields

.

 

Let's save it for history
now we can know exactly when and where to buy ))))

if(Bid==0)Buy;


 
Iurii Tokman:

save it for history
now you can know exactly when and where to buy ))))


The price went into minus there. It should be like this: if(Bid<0)BuyOil_n_TakeReward();

In the case of a negative-priced purchase, a surcharge is paid to the buyer.))
 
Реter Konow:
The price went into minus there. It should be like this: if(Bid<0)BuyOil_n_TakeReward();

In the case of a negative price purchase, the buyer gets a surcharge.))
Why do you buy by Bid? Are there other rules on oil?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Why are you buying at Bid? Are there different rules on oil?

It's not me, it'sIurii Tokman ))))

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