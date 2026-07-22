Interesting and Humour - page 1500

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How programmers work :)


 
Urain:

How programmers work :)


Hilarious :)))
 

The Hedgehog in the Fog :

Today the Hedgehog said to the Bear:
- How good it is to have each other after all!
The Hedgehog nodded.
- Just imagine: I'm not here, you're sitting alone with no one to talk to.
- Where are you?
- I'm not here.
- It doesn't work like that," said Little Bear.
- I think so too," said the Hedgehog. - But then, suddenly, I'm not there at all. You are alone. What are you going to do?
- I'll turn everything upside down and you'll be found!
- I'm not there, I'm nowhere!!!
- Then, then... Then I'll run out into the field,'' said Little Bear. - And I'll yell: "Yo-yo-ji-i-i-k!" and you'll hear and yell, "Bear-o-o-ok!...!" There.
- No," said Hedgehog. - I'm not even a little bit there. Do you understand?
- What are you picking on me for? - Little Bear got angry. - If you don't exist, I don't exist. Do you understand?


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