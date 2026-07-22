Interesting and Humour - page 4606
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The conclusion from all this is simple: politics are discussed either by fools or by pensioners who have lived their lives and need to burn off time with some kind of talk.
I talk to pensioners every day. What can't you hear from them: that once again the prices for housing and utilities services have been increased, that many received SMS-notification of an increase in the cost of mobile phone and Internet services, that now each package of medicines must have a special marker, because of which at the end of last year there was a big jump in their prices, that the list of products on which such markers must be installed will be constantly expanding and therefore we should expect an increase in the prices of other goods, that the pension is not enough for all this and so on,
But in all that time I have never heard any pensioner talking about politics. Although... I know one pensioner, who, to use your words, has "his life is over and he needs to burn time with some talk". I do not know him personally, but I see him every day on TV. I turn off the TV right away, because I don't like talking about politics in general, especially when politics is discussed by pensioners who have nothing else to do.
I absolutely agree with your other statement that "You can always find something more interesting and satisfying to do at any age than discussing politics".
I talk to pensioners every day. You hear a lot of things from them: that housing and utilities prices have once again been raised, that many people have received SMS notifications about increases in mobile and internet tariffs, that every pack of medicines must now have a special marker, which caused a big jump in prices at the end of last year, that the list of goods on which such markers must be placed will be constantly expanded, hence we must wait for price increases on other goods too, that there is already not enough money for all this.
But in all that time I haven't heard any pensioner talking about politics. Although... I know one pensioner, who, to use your words, "has lived his life and needs to burn time with some talk". I do not know him personally, but I see him every day on TV. I immediately turn the TV off, because I don't like talking about politics in general and especially when politicians are talking about pensioners who have nothing else to do.
I absolutely agree with your other statement that "You can always find something more interesting and satisfying to do at any age than discussing politics.
Why, why are you trying to revive on the forum an unhealthy environment with heated political debates, which we have already been through once?
Let me remind you:
A forum for trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
For any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual squabbles and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.
Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.
Uh-oh! How suddenly the couch depot ran out!!!)
Mobileye, an Israeli company owned by Intel, has unveiled its brainchild - an unmanned car. On a test drive around the city, the Ford Fusion drone drove 25km through Jerusalem's busy roads, navigating narrow streets, dangerous bends, and passing pedestrians. The company has released a video of its first drive.
fantastic, imho! I have seen Tesla on autopilot before, not impressed for some reason.
ZS: I wonder how we could catch up and overtake... But for some reason I wouldn't like to have a domestic Lada Vesta on autopilot made on domestic Elbrus ;)
Mobileye, an Israeli company owned by Intel, has unveiled its brainchild - an unmanned car. On a test drive around the city, the Ford Fusion drone drove 25km through Jerusalem's busy roads, navigating narrow streets, dangerous bends, and passing pedestrians. The company has released a video of its first drive.
fantastic, imho! I have seen Tesla on autopilot before, not impressed for some reason.
ZS: I wonder how we could catch up and overtake... But for some reason I would not like to have domestic Lada-Vesta on autopilot made on domestic Elbrus ;)
Russia's achievements have a very big problem: the lack of beautiful glamorous advertising that will make the whole world aware of the achievements.
In AI development, Russia is in first place, with China and the US. I don't remember exactly, but I think last winter a Russian autopilot drove a car a few hundred kilometres to Europe for an autopilot competition. On snow-covered roads, mind you, which western designs, which need to see the markings, cannot do. There was naturally a driver in the cabin, but he intervened extremely rarely. And there were minor repairs, as usual on long journeys. Don't remember about refuelling, probably in manual mode too.
Yandex is already testing autopilot taxis in several areas. Including in Innopolis, a 'research town' near Kazan (they started it last summer, I was not interested in the results). The Kazan Technopark has AI developers for the defence industry, for transport (I think), for medicine (it was reported that Japan bought several Kazan medical robots for universities).
There are combine harvesters ready to be contracted to supply Europe at the time of my reading (months ago). The AI on them works with two video cameras, while the Western developments are hung with sensors (ultrasound, infrared, positioning by reference points...).
Don't talk about Tesla and its Ilon, for God's sake. It's not an autopilot at all, just a helper.
Russia is very weak in implementing AI and robots, out of the question.
By the way, you shouldn't keep on scolding Elbrus. It is needed mostly not as a replacement for Intel, but where the enemy's hardware and software is unacceptable.
And in general, in Soviet times, computers were more advanced and powerful than Western ones. Until the political leadership decided to destroy their cybernetics and switch to IBM (ECU). But history is written by the victors, so now the Soviet Union was a perpetual loser and technology thief.
Yandex is already testing autopilot taxis in several areas. Including in Innopolis, a "research town" near Kazan (they started it last summer, but I have not inquired about the results). The Kazan Technopark has AI developers for defence, transport (I think) and medicine (it was reported that Japan bought several Kazan medical robots for universities).
I saw about Yandex last year, I also watched the whole thing on YouTube .... there's no drive there, imho, it's boring.... crawling along a well-chosen route, but I'd like to be wrong in my judgement )))
Russian achievements have a very big problem - lack of beautiful glamorous advertising, by which the whole world learns about the achievements.
So, yes, but I saw a sort of advertising review of the robot Fyodor, didn't I see it? from space... it's also depressing... on wires, comments on YouTube and even more interesting, and I support the desperate commenters who say that the video of this robot Fedor shot with little acceleration, again I would like to be wrong in my judgment ((( . The situation of what the robot was doing there in space, not ready to discuss, there are many connoisseurs on the internet on the subject, but I doubt there is full info.... no there is, they are going to make a new robot, i read it on rbc - it is an authoritative source of information
Fyodor is also off topic. It's just another technological test of some semi-finished systems, and journalists are already hyping it up as if ours are testing an almost ready-made pride of Russian science.
Our well-known promobots, despite all their toyishness, are much closer to mass application. It is not for nothing that thousands of them are ordered to the West. There are no super-technologies there, the whole point is the AI software.
IMHO, one of the criteria that a robot with AI will be realistically applicable is to work without a special environment for them. Road markings, reference points. Note the spectacular Boston Dynamics videos. They are technically the most advanced (manipulators, servomotors, autonomous power supply...) And with AI so-so. There are barcodes all over the place for orientation.
Another criterion is that the robot should require minimal attention and not be a bottleneck in the team. Think of their brainchild, the robomule. It is designed for transportation of equipment within reconnaissance team (for example). Such robot waddles about stumbling, with one eye on it and the team drags along, brakes.
Our army has some Uranium (Uranium-9?) robots, some of them are on trials but they are not prototypes any more. Sometimes it is even written "adopted for service". The AI is certainly not there to give combat missions, much less allow the AI to shoot people. The AI is there to get from point A to point B on its own. And the operator remotely controls the combat module.
And I thought robot Fedor was some kind of joke, like a parody
This is no less important or more spectacular research than the study of the behaviour of Drosophila or the vacuum toilet in weightlessness. And the crackpots are already turning it into jokes and parodies. Well, it's Roscosmos' own fault with the positioning of events.