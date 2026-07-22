Interesting and Humour - page 1069
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I agree 100% ! The teacher is quite an idiot !
My wife (a mathematician by training) looked at the screen and said with a sigh of relief:
"It's good that this nightmare with school teachers is over!
More than half of the teachers in the school have complexes that assert themselves on the students!
Introducing a new remedy for children - Silent Hour
Introducing a new remedy for children - Silent Hour
http://codepen.io/stuffit/pen/KrAwx
Sorry, it was an accident. ((