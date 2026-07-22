Interesting and Humour - page 2365
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It's been five years, if not more, since they sold any globes hanging in the air... and suddenly... it turns out they just opened.
And the first mention of magnets goes back to the 6th century BC. In Holland, they just didn't know about it, I guess. )) And it's actually journalists making up screaming headlines to attract readers to their websites. ;)
An old legend tells of a shepherd called Magnus (Leo Tolstoy's story Magnet for Children calls him Magnus), who discovered one day that the iron tip of his stick and the nails of his boot were attracted to a black stone. This stone became known as the "stone of Magnus" or simply "magnet", after the name of the area where the iron ore was mined (the hills of Magnesia in Asia Minor). Thus, centuries before Christ, it was known that certain rocks had the property of attracting pieces of iron. The Greek physicist and philosopher Thales mentioned it in the 6th century BCE. The first scientific investigation of the properties of magnetism was undertaken in the 13th century by the scientist Peter Peregrinus. In 1269 his work "The Book of Magnetism" was published where he wrote about many facts of magnetism: a magnet has two poles which the scientist named north and south; it is impossible to separate the poles from each other by breaking them apart. Peregrine also wrote about two kinds of interaction between the poles - attraction and repulsion. By the 12th and 13th centuries AD magnetic compasses were already in use in navigation in Europe, China and elsewhere.
Levitron WORLD STAGE:
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But it's all nonsense. You have to at least go like this, but only for real. ;)
But it's all nonsense. You have to at least go like this, but only for real. ;)