Interesting and Humour - page 1167
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The designers have been inspired to create a Volga automobile by a milk can rolling down a hill.
Do you know how awesome it is on a dirt road at 100 km/h? )
ZS:
My tractor will run over the field, it will run over the woods.
¶¶ It's on full blast, techno-express rumbles ¶¶
In the cab, different stickers, girls and flowers.
Flashing lights: green, red, in the dark )
original )
Do you know how great it is on a dirt road at 100 kilometres an hour? )
And in general, the fashion of throwing stones at our car industry is disgusting.
You have to know how to drive. And you need to look after your car.
In the price range that our cars are worth, they have no rivals.
Mers is better, for sure. But it has to be better for its price.
Well, well... have you looked at the prices of domestic cars lately? Google how much a Priora costs?
SZZY: I think it is better to walk than to drive a domestic car again - very scary, safety first of all.
Well, well... have you looked at the prices of domestic cars lately? Google how much a Priora costs?
ZS: I think it is better to walk than to drive a domestic car again - very scary, safety first of all
It's expensive - the price of diesel is high these days :)
HH: I can not think of any of my acquaintances, who even from an old foreign car would want to move into a domestic car, well, except for semi-domestic - Nissan or Renault produced by Avtovaz
It's expensive - the price of diesel is high these days :)
HH: I can not think of any of my acquaintances, who even from an old foreign car would want to move into a domestic car, well, except in the semi-domestic - Nissan or Renault which collects Avtovaz
You're a hard man to please, now you're expensive and now you're cheap.)
Make up your mind already, either Kalina or K-700.