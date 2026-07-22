Interesting and Humour - page 507
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:)
Americans?Or you could also be British......:))))))
http://youtu.be/yydlX7c8HbY
The video clearly says - there is a sensor built in. There's no need to close the circuit. When you press the button of a sensor tester screwdriver, you don't need to stick your other finger in the socket.
Asensor is a control system term, a primary transducer, an element of a measuring, signalling, regulating or controlling system that converts the quantity being monitored into a usable signal . [1]
Sensors convert the controlled quantity(pressure, temperature, flow rate, concentration, frequency, speed, displacement, voltage, electric current, etc.) into a signal (electrical, optical, pneumatic), convenient for measurement, transmission, conversion, storage and recording of information about the state of the object of measurement.
What is the monitored value that the sensor converts in this video? I hope you understand what a sensor is?
Asensor is a control system term, a primary transducer, an element of a measuring, signalling, regulating or controlling system that converts the quantity being monitored into a usable signal . [1]
Sensors convert the controlled quantity(pressure, temperature, flow rate, concentration, frequency, speed, displacement, voltage, electric current, etc.) into a signal (electrical, optical, pneumatic), suitable for measurement, transmission, conversion, storage and recording of information about the state of the object of measurement.
What is the controlled variable that the sensor converts in this video? I hope you understand what a sensor is?
talent
Asensor is a control system term, a primary transducer, an element of a measuring, signalling, regulating or controlling system that converts the quantity being monitored into a usable signal . [1]
Sensors convert the controlled quantity(pressure, temperature, flow rate, concentration, frequency, speed, displacement, voltage, electric current, etc.) into a signal (electrical, optical, pneumatic), suitable for measurement, transmission, conversion, storage and recording of information about the state of the measured object.
What is the monitored value of the sensor in this video? I hope you understand what a sensor is?
A sensor can also output a digital signal. There are threshold sensors that give out a signal if the measured value exceeds a certain threshold, e.g. such as . There are sensors that give out a signal in the event of an event, e.g. a motion sensor (a device for switching a light on or off).
Man, do you even know what you're saying? Tell us about the value that the sensor can measure here.
Inductance on the human body is possible.
Human capacitance or inductance is possible in theory.