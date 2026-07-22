Interesting and Humour - page 1152
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The population of Russia is divided into two categories: those who will plant potatoes on May Day and those who will plant liver on May Day...
and it ain't sharing shit)
those who are planting potatoes on May holidays are planting livers in the evening )
So it turns out that the whole of Russia is planting potatoes first and then liver )
the cube is not right, there will be no luck).
and all of poutine's cubes are like that)))
Did you make him the wrong dice? )