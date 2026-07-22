Interesting and Humour - page 3593

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...passengers : a hologram for a king...
...
- who will pay for it...
- I'll pay, he's dear to me...
- I won't charge you a penny...
 
Goose:
...passengers : a hologram for the king...
...
- who will pay for it...
- I'll pay, he's precious to me...
- I won't charge you a penny...

15 posts since 2011 - cia, foreign intelligence, dalai lama, founder of the universe, unrecognized genius....................... who are you? ..... star wanderer ........., the matrix itself? ......

quiz for those present:

What does he write about, who ?

 
Server Muradasilov:

15 posts since 2011 - cia, foreign intelligence, dalai lama, founder of the universe, unrecognized genius....................... who are you? ..... star wanderer ........., the matrix itself? ......

it says google...)
 
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Джеймс Вудхайзен: программисту стоит больше узнать про законы физики
Джеймс Вудхайзен: программисту стоит больше узнать про законы физики
  • tass.ru
Фонд развития промышленности при Минпромторге РФ на этой неделе дал старт новой дискуссионной площадке IPI 4.0 (Industry. People. Ideas — "Промышленность. Люди. Идеи". — Прим. ТАСС), на которой будут обсуждаться перспективы четвертой промышленной революции в России, ее вдохновители и предлагаемые идеи. На открытии площадки в Москве выступил...
 
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Банк России ужесточит надзор за офшорными форекс-брокерами
Банк России ужесточит надзор за офшорными форекс-брокерами
  • www.rbc.ru
Регулятор намерен ввести требования к раскрытию информации офшорными форекс-дилерами, предлагающими свои услуги в России. Сейчас они могут не соблюдать законодательство «О рынке форекс», что приводит к нарушениям прав граждан ЦБ планирует ввести требования к деятельности иностранных форекс-компаний, оказывающих услуги россиянам. Для этого...
 
 
 
Andrey Dik:
it says Google...)
I see what it says Google, after reading all 15 posts, I don't understand a single one.) I do not know what they mean, maybe I do not have the brains for it.
 
Server Muradasilov:
All of these 'not made up' stories are easily identifiable by the fact that they are competently written.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
All of these 'not made up' stories are easily identifiable by the fact that they are well-written.
Yes, there are so many punctuation marks in the message, the chick couldn't have stapled the dovecote :)
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