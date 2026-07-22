Interesting and Humour - page 3593
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...
- who will pay for it...
- I'll pay, he's dear to me...
- I won't charge you a penny...
...passengers : a hologram for the king...
...
- who will pay for it...
- I'll pay, he's precious to me...
- I won't charge you a penny...
15 posts since 2011 - cia, foreign intelligence, dalai lama, founder of the universe, unrecognized genius....................... who are you? ..... star wanderer ........., the matrix itself? ......
quiz for those present:
What does he write about, who ?
15 posts since 2011 - cia, foreign intelligence, dalai lama, founder of the universe, unrecognized genius....................... who are you? ..... star wanderer ........., the matrix itself? ......
it says Google...)
All of these 'not made up' stories are easily identifiable by the fact that they are well-written.