Interesting and Humour - page 218
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Oh yeees! I love Slayer and early (pre-88 inclusive) Metallica...
Ehhh ...
optimism pill
Newsweek magazine has put Grand Rapids, Michigan, on its list of endangered cities. In response, Grand Rapids residents have made a music video. The song 'American Pie', 5000 people, $40,000, nine minutes with no montage.
Now, judging by the 4.5 million views, even those who don't know where to look on a map will know about Grand Rapids, Mi, USA.
Only six days to go.)
Is there going to be a banquet? It's an anniversary, after all...
Is there going to be a banquet? Some kind of anniversary...
well this is where the asphalt kind of protests