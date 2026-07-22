Interesting and Humour - page 218

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Oh yeees! I love Slayer and early (pre-88 inclusive) Metallica...
 
 
 
Mathemat:
Oh yeees! I love Slayer and early (pre-88 inclusive) Metallica...

Ehhh ...

 

optimism pill

Newsweek magazine has put Grand Rapids, Michigan, on its list of endangered cities. In response, Grand Rapids residents have made a music video. The song 'American Pie', 5000 people, $40,000, nine minutes with no montage.

Now, judging by the 4.5 million views, even those who don't know where to look on a map will know about Grand Rapids, Mi, USA.

 

 
 
Mischek:

Only six days to go.)

Is there going to be a banquet? It's an anniversary, after all...

 
Ashes:

Is there going to be a banquet? Some kind of anniversary...

Broke the suspense ((
 

well this is where the asphalt kind of protests

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