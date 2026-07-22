Interesting and Humour - page 1507
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
About the USSR, that's understandable. Nowadays, what is it for? In theory, merchants should be interested in improving the quality of goods and should therefore invest in research. But with us it is just the same as always. We have not gone far from the USSR.
Really, bring the motherfuckers who just got hooked on a simple video editor and do nothing but take the cool video and add their stupid music and stupid attributes, without even bothering to pick up the music in time.
And they are only doing it to monetise it. The hell with it, they would have posted the original again. No, you have to fuck it up and then post it.
We need to talk separately about those who cheat instead of the correct original. Even with a lag.
Don't look at the previous video. Watch the original and enjoy it.
What's really bothering me are the gonduras who just got their hands on a simple video editor and do nothing but take cool videos and add their stupid music and stupid attributes, without even bothering to match the music to the beat.
Not only that, they've also mirrored the picture, you fuckers.
When bitcoin will be used not in fractions of percent, but 50 percent, there won't be much sense to keep it. There won't be inflation, but there won't be much deflation either. Holding it for one percent a year? Ridiculous.
This is not the case, in a changing market (not static) currency is either inflationary or deflationary.
If the market collapses, then the currency depreciates even without inflation, simply because there used to be a commodity for that money and now there isn't.
If the market grows and there is no inflation, it inevitably leads to deflation.
In fact the printing press (if the market isn't crashing) just precedes deflation so that investing in the real sector is more profitable than holding on to the currency.
An unregulated currency has two extremes, excessive demand, which leads to a hoarding of currency (storing it in pockets and withdrawing it from the commodity exchange service),
Then the demand for currency drops because it serves no purpose, and the avaricious knights are left with a chest full of shards.
This process can take a long time, because the opinions of market participants regarding the price of currencies are not always the same, but eventually the inevitable will happen (the participants will reach a consensus, and this will be the point of collapse), because there is nothing worse for trading, when buyers and sellers think the same way about a product. This means a collapse of trade, because either the sellers won't sell, or the buyers won't buy.
Buying something cheaper tomorrow than today is just as stupid as selling something that will be more expensive tomorrow. As long as the seller and the buyer have different points of view, the product is liquid (even if some of them are wrong), but God forbid, they will be the same.
That is where the big trouble awaits the unregulated currency. At the beginning everyone will agree that the product is valuable, and they will stop selling it, and then, because it doesn't serve anything anymore, everyone will recognize it as unvaluable and it will stop being worth anything. So the value of a currency is just an agreement between buyers and sellers that it is worth something.
Really, bring the motherfuckers who just got hooked on a simple video editor and do nothing but take the cool videos and add their stupid music and stupid attributes, not even bothering to pick up the music in tune.
And they are only doing it to monetise it. The hell with it, they would have posted the original again. No, you have to fuck it up and then post it.
We need to talk separately about those who cheat instead of the correct original. Even with a lag.
Don't look at the previous video. Watch the original and enjoy it.
I've seen both. Well, the original music is definitely nicer. In that thing, it's a kid with his ear pinched off by a bear.
Of course, I listen to rock, that's what I grew up with, but... the original is at least somewhat better.
That stuff is the puffs of a baby with its ear pinched off by a bear.
Here we go. You have a habit of blaming everything on the bear.
Here we go. You have a habit of blaming everything on the bear.
Here we go. What a habit of blaming everything on the bear.
When bitcoin is not a fraction of a percent, but 50 percent, there won't be much point in keeping it. There won't be inflation, but there won't be much deflation either. Holding for one percent a year? Ridiculous.
It doesn't work that way, in a changing market (not static) the currency is either inflationary or deflationary.
.......... ....
That's where the big G awaits the unregulated currency... .............................
There are a lot of them waiting in ambush. Moreover, in case of success of the project - even more Bzz. Let me explain briefly. With appearance of quantum computers they will oppress this currency without a slightest resistance.Accordingly, who will have quantum computers - that's who's boots on the ground. And what kind of games will start between holders of "most advanced currency" and progress in the field of quantum technologies?
In short, I don't like the outlook. To my taste, the "crypto-approach" in creation of decentralized currency does not resemble a panacea in any way.
This is in the economic sense, but in the trader's sense, it's fine. a CC is like a CC, not worse than others, you can arbitrage at your leisure.
And if the project is successful, there are a lot of them waiting in ambush. Let me explain briefly. When quantum computers appear, they will take over this currency without the slightest resistance.Accordingly, who will have quantum computers - that's who's boots on the ground. And what kind of games will start between holders of "most advanced currency" and progress in the field of quantum technologies?
In short, I don't like the outlook. To my taste, the "crypto-approach" in creation of decentralized currency does not resemble a panacea in any way.
This is in the economic sense, but in the trader's sense, it's fine. a cryptocurrency is a cryptocurrency, not worse than others, you can arbitrage at your leisure.