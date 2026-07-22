Interesting and Humour - page 1604
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"Russkaya Planeta compared food prices in Russia in 1913 and 2013
The ones with no progress. Alas.
"Russkaya Planeta compared food prices in Russia in 1913 and 2013
And bread and sausage then and now - a big difference!
And bread and sausage then and now is a big difference!
There was a clause about potatoes at 19 rubles per kilo in 2013... I wonder where they got them... We don't have less than 90p a kilo in our shops...
Arbitrage)
Why are you smiling?
You deduct the costs of buying, transporting and selling, and if there is still a profit, you arbitrate.
// Although you lazy bears probably don't want to do so much work and it is too shy to live in an honest business.
// Arbitrage is a normal way of life for you guys: you rob a beehive or take a baby goat from wolves.
Why are you smiling?
You deduct the costs of buying, transporting and selling, and if there is still a profit, you arbitrate.
// You lazy bears do not want to make such a big fuss, and it would be too shameful to live in an honest business.
// You can't rob a beehive or steal a baby goat from wolves, that's the norm for your sneaky natures.
You wanted us to buzz from flower to flower
Right.
And you wanted us to buzz from flower to flower
Right now
We'll get your cousin out of government and you'll be in cages.
Or you'll be biking around the arena with bells around your neck for candy.
Well, well. We'll kick your relative out of the government and you'll be in cages.
or biking around the arena in circles for candy.
The wolf of Kazan is your kin.
He's a bear like a bullet out of shit.