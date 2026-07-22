Interesting and Humour - page 4793
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classics!
"I'm an artist - that's how I see" (c)Unknown author.
"Everyone can offend a true artist, but no one can support him financially". (c)Andrei Mironov.
The Dulles plan is published on the CIA website, if you like. You can find it cleverly, though not easily.
Most likely, this is US NSC memo 20/1 of 18 August 1948. It is also available in Russian. Nothing good (for us) there, of course. But there is nothing about moral decay either.
And then there's the shitting. But not in America. They're having fun, too. But I would say not fun, but with a very unchanging internal culture. I won't argue or discuss it any further - just an imho
If you are so shocked by a peeing dog, how shocked you must be by the topics you moderate, which are up to their ears in shit
If you are so shocked by a pissing dog, how shocked you must be by the topics you moderate, which are up to their ears in shit
A 70-centimetre-long concrete pug urinating and defecating has appeared in Pavlik Morozov Park. The idea is to shame dog owners and force them to clean up their pets' droppings.
As it turned out, the breed of protagonist at the monument was not chosen by chance: the pug was seen as a rather textured dog, and in the process of depositing its processed food it resembles the waste itself, said activists of the "Clean yard - Clean conscience" project.
The sculpture of a pooping dog in Pavlik Morozov Park was stolen by unknown persons less than a day after it was installed. It is unknown where it is now.
))))
A 70-centimetre-long concrete pug relieving himself in large feces has appeared in Pavlik Morozov Park. The idea is to shame dog owners and force them to clean up their pets' excrement.
It turned out that the breed of protagonist at the monument was not chosen by chance: the pug was seen as a rather textured dog and while putting off processed food it resembles this very waste, said activists of the "Clean yard - Clean conscience" project.
The sculpture of a pooping dog in Pavlik Morozov Park was stolen by unknown persons less than a day after it was installed. It is unknown where it is now.
))))
In our country they do things a little differently. They put up a monument and surround it with a lattice of iron bars. Then it doesn't go for scrap so quickly.)
I didn't notice it was concrete )) from my phone. A monument is always better than a shitting dog under the house
We do things a little differently here. They put up a monument and surround it with a lattice of iron bars. Then it doesn't go for scrap so fast.)
Where is "here"?)
where is "here"?))
in our village.
This is most likely US NSC Memorandum 20/1 of 18 August 1948. It is also available in Russian. Nothing good (for us) in it, of course. But there is nothing about moral decay either.
No, the document is from 1953 or so.
If you are so absolutely certain it can be found on the CIA website, find it and give the link. It would be a great deed.
If you are so absolutely certain it can be found on the CIA website, find it and give the link. That would be a great gesture.