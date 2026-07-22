Interesting and Humour - page 4890

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You can do that, too.


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I have the opposite situation. The current account has received ~2500 ) from whom I don't know. Not yours? )))

After three appeals and long explanations they still returned them to me, then called and said that all time I had already been twice charged by 2500 and therefore refund 5000. But they only returned 2500. So there they are))

 

discovered somewhere in the wilderness...

"just don't fuck it up like you always do"

INVISIBLE!

 

not that very interesting and not very funny,
a possible reason for the failure of the video driver update is a conflict of the included Trojan with other software :-)

no official comments yet



don't update the driver yet, don't bother with driver updates :-)


 

Bulgakov's A Dog's Heart (and there is a film).
Quotes:

  • I'll have some more vodka?
  • I'll have some more vodka!?
  • Filipich, hurry up, hurry up!
  • What do you want, gentlemen?
  • Get off, you scum.
  • No obscene words!
  • There are no other ones.
  • So don't read any.
  • Don't ever fuck with anyone.
  • Would I eat the Council of the People's Economy if I went through the rubbish bin.
  • You're torturing yourself, like under the Tsar's regime...
  • Give him a herring!
  • The ball will develop into an extremely high-minded individual.
  • Have you been kicked in the arse with a boot?
  • And this owl we will explain.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Bulgakov's A Dog's Heart (and there is a film).
Quotes:

There's one gorgeous quote in there, due to its significance: "

- Food, Ivan Arnoldovich, is a tricky thing. You have to know how to eat, and imagine, most people don't know how to eat at all. You have to know not only what to eat, but also when and how. (Filipp Filippovich shook his spoon meaningfully.) And what to say, yes! If you take care of your digestion, here's a piece of good advice: don't talk about Bolshevism and medicine at dinner. And, God forbid, don't read any Soviet newspapers before lunch!
- Um... There aren't any others.
- Then don't read any. You know, I've made thirty observations in my clinic. And what do you think? Patients who didn't read newspapers felt great. The ones I made to read Pravda, they lost weight!
- Hm?... - ...the dragged man said with interest, rosy from the soup and the wine.
- Not enough of that! Diminished knee reflexes, poor appetite, low spirits.
- Oh, shit!..! ":

//---

here you are, read the internet before lunch and compare appetite if you haven't read it.

 
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/4583578
Самый умный миллиардер
Самый умный миллиардер
  • 2020.11.25
  • Коммерсантъ
  • www.kommersant.ru
18:16
 

Lucky neighbours, quiet...


 

Vorontsov at Savvateev's


[Deleted]  
Graze the goats in the morning after the dew has descended and before the midday heat sets in. For the second time, it is better tograze a couple of hours before sunset and not in the afternoon, as is usually done. The fact is thatgoats have their best appetite at sunset.
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