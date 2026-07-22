Interesting and Humour - page 1705
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The Federal Forestry Agency has prepared amendments to the Forest Code, under which citizens who are in the forest with machinery for felling trees and without permits for felling will be held administratively liable. Izvestia newspaper reported about it today.
http://top.rbc.ru/society/12/11/2013/887979.shtml
I wonder if an axe will be considered a cutting technique?
An axe, after all, is a tool.
PS. Soon they'll put you in jail for having a penis as for rape.
Russia is the most sporting country.
Dogs can't do that).
But that's how they do it.
Today, in 2013, an entire nation - far from the poorest and most backward - can easily plunge into this self-destructive madness. On 10 November, on the orders of the president, the Venezuelan army occupied shops and, at gunpoint, forced their owners to sell off everything at 10 per cent of the price in order to hasten the advent of universal prosperity and justice in the country.
Venezuela everything
http://slon.ru/world/zachem_v_venesuele_legalizovali_ogrableniya_magazinov-1017356.xhtml
MQL4 Reference/ Language Fundamentals/ Object Oriented Programming/Inheritance
Иерархия - это метод, позволяющий копировать элементы во всем их многообразии и сложности. Она вводит классификацию объектов. Например, в периодической системе элементов есть газы.
I thought that the table contained only elements, but they also contain gases. ( Gas is one of four aggregate states of matter (solid, liquid, gas, plasma).
They (gases)have properties that are inherent to all the elements in the system. Inert gases are the next important subclass. We know that their atoms contain protons and electrons, which is also true for the other elements.
What kind of nonsense is that? By the same logic, cacacency also has properties inherent to all elements in the system.".... the next important subclass" - something didn't notice the previous "important subclass", it probably has properties of "unimportance"? (in MQ's interpretation of chemistry, the subclass is the main subgroup of the seventh group of the periodic table of Mendeleev)
The hierarchy is that an inert gas such as argon is a gas, and the gas in turn is an element of the system. This hierarchy makes it easy to interpret the behaviour of noble gases.
Argon ==> Gas ==> System element. How *can* this hierarchy interpret the behaviour of noble gases (and yet easily)? (it will reveal why in air helium flies upwards and argon tends downwards)?
We know that they (noble gases) are in a gaseous state at room temperature, like all gases. We know that no gas in the noble gas subclass enters into a normal chemical reaction with any of the elements, and this is a property of all noble gases.
Really, all gases are in a gaseous state at room temperature? Wow, that's cool!
The term "usual chemical reaction" can be applied only in the context of "nuclear reaction", otherwise it is total nonsense.
And I also want to let you in on a secret: noble gases react with fluorine, some, like He xenon, with hurray at room temperature as well.
Why write about what you don't know and don't understand at all, dear Us?