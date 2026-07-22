Interesting and Humour - page 4029
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https://ria.ru/economy/20170924/1505441114.html
Respectfully.
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They started making money out of the air instead of cutting pollution or learning not to crap and living on a clean planet instead of on their own rubbish heaps.
Respectfully.
There is no problem with air in Switzerland )). It's an old idea, the Japanese used to put fresh air or oxygen machines in Tokyo a long time ago. Then they learned not to poop. China is next, there's really smog in major cities.
There is no problem with air in Switzerland )). It's an old idea, the Japanese used to put fresh air or oxygen machines in Tokyo a long time ago. Then they learned not to poop. China is next, there is really smog in big cities.
I think it cheaper not to shit than to remove the consequences of human activity in nature.
with respect.
What can I say about big cities, I once went up to the hill near my town, where I lived, and looked at it from above, the view is beautiful, but there's a grey cloud hanging over the town, the population is just 100k. And when I first came to the Caucasus in Grozny I almost choked on the smoke, my lungs refused to breathe even after the clean air of my town, with a grey cloud hanging over them.
For me it is cheaper not to shit than to clean up the consequences of human actions in nature.
Respectfully.
In 2007-2010, I rented a room in the centre of St. Petersburg, near the metro station Chernyshevskaya, if you know what I mean. I went jogging every evening at the time, but I could only jog after 11pm, otherwise I felt like I was breathing exhaust fumes.
I tried running along the Neva, thinking there at least the breeze would blow through, same thing. It's all right when you're walking, but when you're jogging, your respiratory system starts to work and that's it... Now I live in countryside, clean air, greenery, nature. I don't need this prestigious centre.
Bull's-eye!
Between 2007 and 2010, I rented a room in the centre of St. Petersburg, near the metro station Chernyshevskaya, if you know what I mean. I went jogging every evening at the time, but I could only jog after 11pm, otherwise I felt like I was breathing exhaust fumes.
I tried running along the Neva, thinking there at least the breeze would blow through, same thing. It's all right when you're walking, but when you're jogging, your respiratory system starts to work and that's it... Now I live in countryside, clean air, greenery, nature. I don't need that prestigious centre.
With respect.
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They brought the card home the other day. And in the pictures everyone in the office there looks like first year students.
The other day a card from them was brought to the house. In the pictures, everyone in the office looks like a first-year student.
I never heard of them. I'm wondering if it's a PR campaign. It's already on Vesti FM.