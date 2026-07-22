Interesting and Humour - page 1008
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On TV, on the main channels, they advertise the medicine Mudon all day long. I don't know what it is.
Something's not right, something's wrong. I had to run to the drugstore before I ran out of this stuff.
I waited in line, thought everyone was waiting for it and I didn't have enough.
- ♪ I want a box, mudon ♪
but the saleswoman is so angry, tired, she can barely stand behind the counter until closing time.
i can't hear her or something, her eyes are bloodshot, she's bloated like a camera without a tyre and she's speaking in a low voice
- ♪ you're a sissy ♪
The security guard came running up, one thing led to another...
I bought some bandages and iodine.
Something's not right, something's wrong. I made a quick run to the drugstore...
Mudon's not in the drugstore, he's in the tour bureau. But it's still winter there.
http://www.eurometeo.ru/swiss/vaud/moudon/
PS In the meantime you can make soup, distract yourself.
Dedicated to Muscovy and Peter:
That's it, I'm done. The day after tomorrow. My family too. I don't even know what the end is yet, but it looks very scary and painful.
Half the people here are, too.
The fact is that we are about to celebrate Forgiveness Sunday, the last day of Maslenitsa and the last day before the beginning of Lent. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Gennady Onishchenko commented on this holiday. On Forgiveness Sunday, the orthodox tradition prescribes to repent of sins and ask forgiveness, and it is customary to kiss the one whom you forgive. At the same time, an epidemic of respiratory viral infections and flu in some regions of Russia is not yet over. Onishchenko has also noted this: "Sunday is Forgiveness Sunday, or Tselovalnik. Everyone should kiss and ask for forgiveness. We ask to refrain from this in those regions where the flu epidemic is not yet over. Where it is over, let them be jealous."
The trouble is that ours is over. And we will be jealous of those who do not have it.
How do we sleep now?
http://www.newsru.com/religy/15mar2013/grippe.html
So much for spring.
Yeah, we made it through the winter, now we have to make it through the spring...
We also have an anomaly. Today (or rather yesterday) during the day there was a brief +28 Celsius. (Went to check it out) Now it's +16.
even too lazy to come up with a bantering headline just sad and there's more of that every year
http://ru-marazm.livejournal.com/3563614.html#comments
Today (or rather yesterday) afternoon there was a brief +28 Celsius.
Is it normal? It's outrageous.
Is that normal? It's outrageous.
Ty, we're in the middle of something right now -- http://www.interfax.by/mosaic/1126722
And there's no telling how badly it's gonna end. It's snowed in so many places during the day that it's a metre high.
What kind of resource? Is it just you or can you look at us too?
after many years of searching, especially when I drove more often, I chose this one as the best.
it is not worse over the years and it is not only the best (more accurate) it is the best by a wide margin
the finnish one
http://www.foreca.ru/Russia/Saint_Petersburg