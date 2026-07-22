Interesting and Humour - page 4436
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Last day of Prohibition in the USA, the chicks are on fire!
In the USA, the chicks are on fire!
It's probably the only place on earth where you should not (or should be very careful in disguise) look forAlexey Volchanskiy- his chicks will put him in jail for a couple of generations and how will we live? ;)
It's probably the only place on earth where you shouldn't (or should be very careful in disguise) look intoAlexey Volchanskiy's mind - his chicks will put him in jail for a couple of generations and how will we live? ;)
Come on, I would drink beer with them. )) By the way, I read in the Chronicle, on that day in 1933 all the bars were open round the clock and a record was set for beer drinking. I don't remember the figure, but something totally crazy all over the country.
Been to Silicon Valley, beer sucks. There's no normal bitter beer there like Czech beer tastes. Some sweet flavoured drinks that are misunderstood to be called beer. It's strawberry or pineapple flavoured beer, it's all G... And after the second drink, they start asking you where your car is and how you're going home. I am fed up, I live in a hotel in 200 meters, what kart! I came and will go on foot.
They don't believe me. I had to show him the hotel map.
Maybe it was not a bear, but just a homeless person, and you were 'out of your mind'. :)
A deaf village deep in the Tver region, really walking through the woods, traces of moose, wolves, bears. There are no bums anywhere near there. My mother told me about the bear last autumn, she asked me to pick her up early, she was scared to come out of the hut.
Not really relevant. Our government, which lives in parallel universe, decided to make the peasants happy with Far East hectares. Where there are no roads, electricity, communication, but there is only the gnat eating their eyes out in summer. And winter frosts as low as -45.
And at the same time I see abandoned fields, empty villages in Tver region. And everything is there, the roads are still open, there is still electricity and even mobile phone connection. What is our government smoking there? Why not give these lands to the people?
A deaf village deep in the Tver region, really walking through the woods, traces of moose, wolves, bears,
gas workers, oil workers and Armenians. ;)
++++. Ahead of the curve.
Hello all !
I've been doing time for, you won't believe, "Mocking the dead" !
Hello all !
I've been doing time for, you won't believe, "Mocking a dead man" !
Hi.
A bit of destructuring of the trader's associative joys in"Mocking the dead" !
We need to rethink the concept of the timeframe. The timeframe his theory of Russian (past, future, present. it does not fit into this movie.
Hence the past is always there. and the future will also always be there! don't let yourself be fooled by matter in space))