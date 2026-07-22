Interesting and Humour - page 4157

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STARIJ:

A troop of Talking Reptiloid Lizards has landed

You can't post videos about the head of state in this thread. Politics is forbidden. You are a provocateur!
 
ILNUR777: You can't post videos about the head of state in this thread. Politics is forbidden. You are a provocateur!

Whose head of state is he?

 
 

Followers of Fibonacci numbers, togo with the cats, they are perfect )))


 
СанСаныч Фоменко:
Politics is forbidden
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Politics is forbidden

Is space politics?

You should have kept your mouth shut.

You pulled the Yarovaya fake out of mothballs and you're still alive?!

 
A forex ad: "Swap turntable for winnings".
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Is space politics?

Would you keep your mouth shut?

You pulled the Yarovaya fake out of mothballs and you're still alive?


it's a funny song, but don't you have a flat?
Yes, there is, so it's not a fake anymore.
...

and you got Trump in the video, not a brujo... that's it, it's a fake.
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:
As usual, there is more truth to be found in the comments than in the light-hearted video itself.

Except for the girl on the screen saver. Yeah. Stirring fire in the loins. ))))
PS. By the way, why is she there. Because a long time ago a study was done that if it was there, there would be more hits than without it. So the author sits on "not his" resources and uses "not his" research, while talking about how good his is. It is the same in other fields.

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