Interesting and Humour - page 4157
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A troop of Talking Reptiloid Lizards has landed
A troop of Talking Reptiloid Lizards has landed
Whose head of state is he?
Followers of Fibonacci numbers, togo with the cats, they are perfect )))
Politics is forbidden
Is space politics?
You should have kept your mouth shut.
You pulled the Yarovaya fake out of mothballs and you're still alive?!
Is space politics?
Would you keep your mouth shut?
You pulled the Yarovaya fake out of mothballs and you're still alive?
it's a funny song, but don't you have a flat?
Yes, there is, so it's not a fake anymore.
...
and you got Trump in the video, not a brujo... that's it, it's a fake.