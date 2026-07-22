Interesting and Humour - page 664
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It's finally snowing.
Likewise.
A cat is not an obstacle, especially for a Labrador. They will be inseparable friends. It's best to get a puppy at a certain point. When the cat has fattened (you should count down the time until the "delivery", 60 days). That's 60 days. At that point we should bring the puppy in.
There will be no jealousy, no territorial problems etc. She will be her own baby for a long time.
That is for sure. Dogs and cats are best friends if they live together.
I had a dog in a kennel once. Then we got a kitten. They became friends and lived in the same kennel and ate out of the same bowl. They didn't let the dog out of the yard. And the cat went everywhere. The cat would catch some critter somewhere and bring it to the dog to eat.
That's for sure. Dogs and cats are best friends if they live together.
I had a dog in a kennel for a while. Then we got a kitten. They became friends and lived in one kennel and ate from one bowl. They didn't let the dog out of the yard. And the cat went everywhere. The cat would catch some critter somewhere and bring it to the dog to eat.
I had a dog a long time ago who really wanted puppies. She was very momma-ish. But she was about six months away from her scheduled mating. Then boom, the cat had kittens. So she got milk and started stealing kittens and feeding them.
The cat fought at first, then she got used to it. Then she got used to it. So they lay on the sofa with the kitten on one side and the dog with the other kitten on the other.
By the way, there are two breeds that, according to the world dog-breeding community somewhere, can be trusted with small children. They are the long-haired dachshund and another breed.
When we had our son, the dog took him with interest and accepted him as a younger member of the pack to look after. We have had visitors over. Mothers with children of the same age.
The children loved the dog and the dog loved them, too. The adults would hang out in one place, the children with the dog in another. We didn't have to keep an eye on them. But after about an hour we had to go and rescue the dog. Children got used to it, and not being afraid of anything, boldly began to study the subject - how the dog works. If we missed it at that moment, we could see the curious generation trying to twist off their paws. At the same time they discuss how to unscrew - clockwise or counter-clockwise. Or it's better to pull them all together in different directions. The dog asked with tears in his eyes why it took so long to save me.
Well. The second breed you can trust with children is the Labrador.
Used to love only cats. Did not accept dogs, for I considered them creatures of a lower order.
Now I love them both. Especially the Zwerg schnauzer. So cute...
Dogs love differently, selflessly. And a man for them is the master of the pack, to whom one must obey.
Pussycats also love, but in a completely different way. And they purr unparalleled. And I like their character, independent.
Chelyabinsk's harsh humour jokes