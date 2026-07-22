Interesting and Humour - page 3598
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How they tested the scouts' logic
I'm a sucker, 8 out of 13 got it right. The quality of the drawing is crap, though.
First question: How long until the new moon?
Answer: not much. The month is old (you can see its reflection in the water).
The picture does show a waning month. The problem is, however, that it is seen in the reflection of the river. Consequently, its image is mirrored. Therefore, it is actually the new month, not the old one. Therefore the test answer is not correct.
First question: Is there much time left until the new moon?
Answer: Not long. The month is old (you can see its reflection in the water).
The picture does indeed show a waning month. The problem is, however, that it is seen in the reflection of the river. Consequently, its image is mirrored. Therefore, it is actually not the old month, but the new month. Therefore the test answer is not correct.
How to steal a billion
https://topwar.ru/109660-hischeniya-pri-stroitelstve-kosmodroma-vostochnyy-ukral-milliard-shtraf-million.html
'Shrovetide. Saying goodbye to winter'.
2001 Semyon Kozhin
- Dad, it's four in the morning! And we don't have a summer house!
- That doesn't mean we don't need potatoes...
A programmer from Perm printed the terminator on a 3D printer.
https://lenta.ru/news/2017/02/21/terminator/