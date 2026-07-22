Interesting and Humour - page 3598

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

How they tested the scouts' logic

I'm a sucker, 8 out of 13 got it right. The quality of the drawing is crap, though.

First question: How long until the new moon?

Answer: not much. The month is old (you can see its reflection in the water).

The picture does show a waning month. The problem is, however, that it is seen in the reflection of the river. Consequently, its image is mirrored. Therefore, it is actually the new month, not the old one. Therefore the test answer is not correct.

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

First question: Is there much time left until the new moon?

Answer: Not long. The month is old (you can see its reflection in the water).

The picture does indeed show a waning month. The problem is, however, that it is seen in the reflection of the river. Consequently, its image is mirrored. Therefore, it is actually not the old month, but the new month. Therefore the test answer is not correct.

But if you think about it one more time? )) Not to be confused with one's own reflection in a mirror. The month is mirrored, but the mirroring is vertical, not horizontal.
 

How to steal a billion

https://topwar.ru/109660-hischeniya-pri-stroitelstve-kosmodroma-vostochnyy-ukral-milliard-shtraf-million.html

Тариф на воровство: Украл миллиард - штраф миллион
Тариф на воровство: Украл миллиард - штраф миллион
  • 2017.02.21
  • novosti
  • topwar.ru
Завершилось судебное разбирательство по одному из уголовных дел, связанных с хищениями при строительстве космодрома «Восточный». Фигурантом дела выступал Вадим Митряков, ранее занимавший должность гендиректора ООО «ВИП-Стройинжиниринг». Симоновский районный суд города Москвы признал Митрякова виновным в хищении 1,3 млрд (!) рублей при...
 


'Shrovetide. Saying goodbye to winter'.
2001 Semyon Kozhin
 
- Son, get up. We're going to the cottage to dig potatoes.
- Dad, it's four in the morning! And we don't have a summer house!
- That doesn't mean we don't need potatoes...
 

A programmer from Perm printed the terminator on a 3D printer.

https://lenta.ru/news/2017/02/21/terminator/

Программист из Перми распечатал терминатора на 3D-принтере
Программист из Перми распечатал терминатора на 3D-принтере
  • 2017.02.21
  • lenta.ru
Пермский программист Александр воссоздал модель терминатора T-800 на 3D-принтере. Об этом во вторник, 21 февраля, сообщает «ПроПермь». Робот умеет шевелить головой, говорить, отвечать на вопросы. Необходимую информацию терминатор находит в интернете, также он может расширять свою базу знаний в процессе диалогов. Благодаря встроенным в корпус...
 
 
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Как жила гавайская община: рай, уничтоженный правительством (13 фото)
Как жила гавайская община: рай, уничтоженный правительством (13 фото)
  • trinixy.ru
После ссоры с гавайским правительством Ховард Тейлор пригласил тринадцать хиппи бесплатно поселиться на его земле, и они построили на побережье первобытный рай. Притягательной особенностью альтернативной культуры 60-70-х годов прошлого века стала жизнь в общинах. К сожалению, начинаясь с утопической идиллии, такие сообщества часто в итоге...
 
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Заработала «первая в мире» межконтинентальная сеть 5G
Заработала «первая в мире» межконтинентальная сеть 5G
  • 2017.02.21
  • www.cnews.ru
5G между континентами: домашние сервисы в роуминге Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom и SK Telecom объявили о развертывании «первой в мире» межконтинентальной тестовой сети пятого поколения (5G). Сеть на базе 5G-платформы разработки компании Ericsson с использованием ряда новых 5G-решений, соединила Германию (Deutsche Telekom) и Южную Корею (SK...
 
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Как вернуть часы на панели задач Windows 10 в крайнее правое положение
Как вернуть часы на панели задач Windows 10 в крайнее правое положение
  • Дмитрий Горчаков
  • lifehacker.ru
Усовершенствованная система уведомлений стала одним из самых важных нововведений Windows 10. Компания Microsoft даже поместила значок «Центра уведомлений» в самую правую позицию на панели задач, чтобы он всегда был на виду. Однако многие пользователи привыкли видеть на этом месте часы. Существует два способа решить эту проблему. Первый...
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