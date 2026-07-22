Interesting and Humour - page 3321
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Here is what you wrote in just a little more detail:
1. Fake people make the simulation easier
Even as computers become more powerful, the universe may be too complex to fit in one of them. One in seven billion people is currently sophisticated enough to rival any possible computer imagination. And we represent an infinitesimal part of a vast universe that contains billions of galaxies. It will be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to take many variables into account.
But the world being modeled doesn't have to be as complex as it seems. To be convincing, the model will need a few detailed indicators and a lot of barely delineated secondary players. Imagine one of the games in the GTA series. It stores hundreds of people, but you only interact with a few. Life can be like this. You, your loved ones and relatives exist, but all those you meet on the street may not be real. They may have few thoughts and lack of emotion. They are like that “woman in a red dress”, metonymy, image, sketch.
Let's take the video game analogy into account. Such games contain huge worlds, but only your current location at the present moment of time matters, the action takes place in it. Reality can follow the same scenario. Areas outside the gaze can be stored in memory and only appear when needed. Enormous savings in computing power. What about remote areas that you never visit, such as in other galaxies? In the simulation, they may not run at all. They need compelling images in case they want to look at them.
Okay, people on the streets or distant stars are one thing. But you have no proof that you exist, at least not in the way you present yourself. We believe that the past happened because we have memories and because we have photographs and books. But what if it's all just written code? What if your life is updated every time you blink?
The most interesting thing is that it is impossible to prove or disprove.
2. Beyond the Universe
What is outside the universe? According to simulation theory, the answer would be a supercomputer surrounded by advanced beings. But even crazier things are possible.
Those who run the models can be just as fake as we are. There can be multiple layers in a simulation. As Oxford philosopher Nick Bostrom suggests, “The post-humans who designed our simulation may be themselves simulated, and their creators, in turn, may be. There can be many levels of reality, and their number can increase over time.”
Imagine that you sat down to play The Sims and played until your Sims created their own game. Their "sims" have repeated this process, and you are actually part of an even larger simulation.
The question remains: who created the real world? This idea is so far from our life that it seems impossible to talk about this topic. But if modeling theory can at least explain the limited size of our universe and understand what lies beyond it... it's a good start in understanding the nature of existence.
3. God is a programmer
People have been discussing the idea of a creator-god who created our world for a long time. Some imagine a particular god as a bearded man sitting in the clouds, but in modeling theory, a god or someone else could be an ordinary programmer pressing buttons on a keyboard.
As we have seen, a programmer can create a world based on simple binary code. The only question is why he programs people to serve his creator, which is what most religions say.
This may be intentional or unintentional. Perhaps the programmer wants us to know that he or she exists and has written the code to give us an innate sense that everything was created. Perhaps he did not do this and did not want to, but intuitively we assume the existence of a creator.
The idea of god as a programmer develops in two ways. First, the code began to live, let everything develop and the simulation brought us to where we are today. Second, literal creationism is to blame. According to the Bible, God created the world and life in seven days, but in our case, he used a computer, not cosmic forces.
4. Fermi Paradox
Our planet is one of many capable of supporting life, and our Sun is quite young relative to the entire universe. Obviously, life must be everywhere, both on planets where life began to develop simultaneously with ours, and on those that originated earlier.
Moreover, people dared to go into space, so other civilizations should have made such an attempt? There are billions of galaxies that are billions of years older than ours, so at least one must have been a "traveling frog." Since the Earth has all the conditions for life, it means that our planet in general could become a target for colonization at some point.
However, we have not found any traces, hints or smells of other intelligent life in the universe. Fermi's paradox is simple: "Where is everyone?".
Modeling theory can give several answers. If life should be everywhere but only exists on Earth, we are in a simulation. Whoever's in charge of modeling just decided to watch people act alone.
The multiverse theory says that life exists on other planets - in most models of universes. We, for example, live in a calm simulation, such a loner in the universe. Returning to the anthropic principle, we can say that the universe was created only for us.
Another theory, the planetarium hypothesis, offers another possible answer. The simulation assumes a mass of inhabited planets, each of which imagines that it is the only one in the Universe that is so inhabited. It turns out that the purpose of such a simulation is to grow the ego of a separate civilization and see what happens.
5. Parallel universes
The theory of parallel worlds, or multiverse, assumes an infinite number of universes with an infinite set of parameters. Imagine the floors of an apartment building. The universes make up the multiverse in the same way that floors make up a building, they have a common structure, but they differ from each other. Jorge Luis Borges compared the multiverse to a library. The library contains an endless number of books, some may differ by a letter, and some hold incredible stories.
Such a theory introduces some confusion into our understanding of life. But if there really are many universes, where did they come from? Why are there so many? How?
If we are in a simulation, multiple universes are multiple simulations running at the same time. Each simulation has its own set of variables, and this is no coincidence. The model builder includes different variables to test different scenarios and observe different results.
6. Anthropic principle
The existence of human beings is most amazing. To start life on Earth, we need everything to be in order. We are at a great distance from the Sun, the atmosphere suits us, gravity is quite strong. And while in theory there may be many other planets with such conditions, life seems even more amazing when you look beyond the planet. If any of the cosmic factors like dark energy were a little stronger, life might not exist either here or anywhere else in the universe.
One explanation is that the conditions were deliberately set to give us life. Each suitable factor was set to a fixed state in some laboratory of universal scales. The factors connected to the universe and the simulation began. Therefore, we exist, and our individual planet is developing as it is now.
The obvious consequence is that there may not be people on the other side of the model at all. Other creatures that hide their presence and play their space "sims". Perhaps the alien life is quite aware of how the program works, and it is not difficult for them to become invisible to us.
7. Mathematics is at the heart of our lives
Everything in the universe can be calculated in some way. Even life is quantified. The Human Genome Project, which calculated the sequence of the chemical base pairs that make up human DNA, was resolved by computers. All the mysteries of the universe are solved with the help of mathematics. Our universe is better explained in the language of mathematics than in words.
If everything is mathematics, everything can be broken down into binary code. It turns out that if computers and data reach certain heights, a functional person can be recreated based on the genome inside the computer? And if you build one such personality, why not create a whole world?
Scientists suggest that someone may have already done this and created our world. To determine if we are really living in a simulation, researchers are doing serious research, studying the mathematics that make up our universe.
8. Obvious flaws
If the model is of sufficient quality, no one inside will understand that this is a simulation at all. If you grew a brain in a jar and made it respond to stimuli, it wouldn't know what was in the jar. He would consider himself a living, breathing and active person.
But even simulations can have flaws, right? Didn't you yourself notice some shortcomings, "failures in the matrix"?
Perhaps we see such disruptions in everyday life. The Matrix offers an example of déjà vu—when something seems inexplicably familiar. Modeling can glitch like a scratched disc. Supernatural elements, ghosts and miracles can also be glitches. According to modeling theory, people do observe these phenomena, but this is due to errors in the code.
There are tons of such testimonies on the Internet, and although 99 percent of them are nonsense, some recommend keeping your eyes and mind open, and perhaps something will be revealed. After all, it's just a theory.
9. If someone could, he would do
Well, let's say it's possible to create a universe inside a computer. Would this be morally acceptable? Humans are complex beings with their own feelings and relationships. Suddenly, at some point in the creation of a fake world of people, something goes wrong? Will the responsibility for the universe fall on the shoulders of the creator, will he not take on an unbearable burden?
Maybe. But what does it matter? For some people, even the very idea of modeling will be tempting. And even if historical simulations were illegal, nothing would stop one being from taking over and creating our reality. It would take just one person who is no more thoughtful than any The Sims player starting a new game.
People, too, may have good reasons for creating such simulations, other than entertainment. Humanity may face death and force scientists to create a massive diagnostic test for our world. Simulation can help them figure out what went wrong with the real world and how to fix it.
10. Life simulators
Computers can process vast amounts of data, and some of the most productive and intensive solutions require simulation. Simulations involve the inclusion of many variables and artificial intelligence to analyze them and study the results. Some simulations are purely gaming. Some involve real life situations, such as the spread of disease. Some games are historical simulations that may be playable (such as "Sid Meyer's Civilization") or simulate the growth of real life society over time.
This is what simulations look like today, but computers are getting faster and more powerful. Computing power periodically doubles, and computers in 50 years may well be millions of times more powerful than they are today. Powerful computers will allow powerful simulations, especially historical ones. If computers become powerful enough, they can create a historical simulation in which self-aware beings have no idea that they are part of the program.
Do you think we are far from it? Harvard's Odyssey supercomputer can simulate 14 billion years in just a few months.
Saprykin, there is a normal way to publish information on the forum, but there is yours.
The normal way is when other people's thoughts are published with a link to the source, and yours is the way you did it.
There are too many of you EVERYWHERE
Here's what you wrote, only a little more detailed:
So, let's consider that I have answered your question.
Basically - yes, all aspects of key points of our reality which I touched upon, which speak in favour of that you are a bot, are described in detail. Don't be offended. I am a bot too.
By the way, Dark Matter and Dark Energy are what scientists can't explain but call such cryptic words. Actually they are missing physical constants among already known ones without which our world cannot function. The same will be told to you by any astrophysicist, astrobiologist, cosmologist and many other ologists who will readily admit that they don't know exactly what these Dark Things are. Matrix, opta.
I'll throw in another theory - Universal Broth. If enough very small balls are poured into a container (the size to container ratio matters, the balls must be small enough and in sufficient quantity), and the container is shaken, the result could be our Universe. I don't think I've come across this theory yet, me first! )) Penrose explains why time in the universe and its scale doesn't matter, concluding about some fractal period of the life of the universe, but he doesn't give an explanation of what the universe is made of. As it were, I give the answer - made of balls, what else. But I don't know which is better, being a code in a program or a bunch of little balls. In principle, both are fun enough!
Here's another theory - Universal Broth. If enough very small balls are poured into a container (the size to container ratio matters, the balls must be small enough and in sufficient quantity), and the container is shaken, the result could be our Universe. I don't think I've come across this theory yet, me first! ))
Paweł Kuczyński (born 8 December 1976) is a Polish artist, known for his satirical illustrations.
Man, we true humanoids don't give a shit about this fantasy.)
. The point of this life is that you pathetic earthlings, panting and swearing on this forum, are revealing all the secrets of the human psyche)
Man, we true humanoids don't give a shit about this fantasy.)
. The point of this life is that you pathetic earthlings, panting and swearing on this forum, are revealing all the secrets of the human psyche)
Man, we true humanoids don't give a shit about this fantasy.)
. The point of this life is that you pathetic earthlings, panting and swearing on this forum, are revealing all the secrets of the human psyche)
Wasn't it you humanoids Google burned by any chance?
Man, we true humanoids don't give a shit about this fantasy.)
. The point of this life is that you pathetic earthlings, panting and swearing on this forum, are revealing all the secrets of the human psyche)
Wasn't it you humanoids Google burned by any chance?