Interesting and Humour - page 4625
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You should write about diseases more often ) Alcotas are ready to cure everything with vodka ))
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That's all the news in this type of media. At least they didn't overdo it with the blood, so we sleep tonight without nightmares.
Fyodor is also off topic. It's just another technological test of some semi-finished systems, and journalists are already hyping it up as if ours are testing an almost ready-made pride of Russian science.
Our well-known promobots, despite all their toyishness, are much closer to mass application. It is not for nothing that thousands of them are ordered to the West. There are no super-technologies there, the whole point is the AI software.
IMHO, one of the criteria that a robot with AI will be realistically applicable is to work without a special environment for them. Road markings, reference points. Note the spectacular Boston Dynamics videos. They are technically the most advanced (manipulators, servomotors, autonomous power supply...) And with AI so-so. There are barcodes all over the place for orientation.
Another criterion is that the robot should require minimal attention and not be a bottleneck in the team. Think of their brainchild, the robomule. It is designed for transportation of equipment within reconnaissance team (for example). Such robot waddles about stumbling, with one eye on it and the team drags along, brakes.
Our army has some Uranium (Uranium-9?) robots, some of which have been tested but are no longer prototypes. Sometimes it is even written "adopted for service". The AI is certainly not there to give combat missions, much less allow the AI to shoot people. The AI is there to get from point A to point B on its own. And the operator remotely controls the combat module.
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She tried her best, but did not take the cellophane off them :-)
My mother-in-law's daughter, my grandmother's granddaughter... she didn't even know
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They didn't seem to hide the fact that it was an imitation, I saw a clip at the end of which everything was revealed, even the actors were shown, and that clip appeared much earlier than this sensational revelation. Posted it here six months ago.
Yes, and if a robot moved its arms like a human, there would be nothing surprising or suspicious about it, because humans move their arms for a reason, but for balancing. Why wouldn't a robot balance in the same way if it also walked on two legs? Technical reasoning in the spirit of political propaganda. I liked the one about theclothes with contrasting motion-capturesensors, it looks like the creator of the video hasn't come out of the woods or the cave yet.
And the fact that these humanoid robotic technologies are futile has long been clear - when Boston Dynamics was taken over by Google.
They didn't seem to hide the fact that it was an imitation, I saw a clip at the end of which everything was revealed, even the actors were shown, and that clip appeared much earlier than this sensational revelation. I posted it here six months ago.
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You posted a video exposing the Boston Dynamics fraud?
You're kidding,right?
It's a worldwide sensation....
Or were you referring to "robot Boris"?
Or did you mean "robot Boris"?
Boris who, Moiseyev?
You posted a video exposing fraud by Boston Dynamics???
You're kidding,right?
It's a worldwide sensation....
What's the scoop? It's just a joke.