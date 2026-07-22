Interesting and Humour - page 4876
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space train )
In the theatres of ancient Greece there was an employee who used to beat noisy spectators with a stick. I was at the cinema yesterday and realised that ancient civilisations were indeed advanced.
The more freedom, the more promiscuity.
Digging through my websites and I found...
Nostalgia, it's been four years since time flew by :(
Gold mines in Brazil, 1986
Mathematical logic instead of SQL.
Two ways. Teach a person to express his thoughts / queries correctly - Teach a person who has never learned to express his thoughts correctly to understand incomprehensible queries))))
Yes, there is a trend towards a common language)))
At least someone would have said "Peace! WORK! MAY!")