Interesting and Humour - page 4876

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https://quote.rbc.ru/news/article/607d50df9a7947ad81a3daaa
Мосбиржа разрешит частным инвесторам покупать валюту по $1 и евроценту
Мосбиржа разрешит частным инвесторам покупать валюту по $1 и евроценту
  • 2021.04.19
  • РБК
  • quote.rbc.ru
С 26 апреля Московская биржа даст инвесторам возможность совершать мелкие сделки основными мировыми валютами: в долларах минимальная сумма будет снижена в 1 тыс. раз — с $1000 до $1, а в евро — сразу в 100 тыс. раз, с €1000 до 1 евроцента, сообщила Мосбиржа. Директор департамента валютного рынка Московской биржи Андрей Скабелин объяснил такое...
 
The expressions "I really need you" and "I really need you", have the opposite meaning. "Come here" is acceptable. "Come here" is offensive. A clock can go when it's lying down and stand when it's hanging up. It's funny, but "the kettle takes a long time to get cold" and "the kettle takes a long time to get cold" are the same thing. Some write "all that NOT gets done is for the better" and some write "all that NOT gets done is for the better". Both are right. "Inhumane" and "Desolate" are not synonymous. The words "decent" and "dishonest" can be synonymous when it comes to a bastard.
 
In the theatres of ancient Greece, there was an employee who used to beat noisy spectators with a stick. I was at the cinema yesterday and realised that ancient civilisations were indeed advanced.
 

space train )


 
Vitaly Murlenko:
In the theatres of ancient Greece there was an employee who used to beat noisy spectators with a stick. I was at the cinema yesterday and realised that ancient civilisations were indeed advanced.

The more freedom, the more promiscuity.

 

Digging through my websites and I found...

Nostalgia, it's been four years since time flew by :(

 

Gold mines in Brazil, 1986


 
Logic instead of SQL.
Google представил новый язык программирования Logica
Google представил новый язык программирования Logica
  • habr.com
Корпорация Google довольно часто удивляет новыми проектами. То операционная система Fuchsia, теперь — новый декларативный язык логического программирования Logica. По словам разработчиков, он предназначен для манипулирования данными и транслирования программ в язык SQL. Нужна Logica разработчикам, планирующим использовать синтаксис логического...
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:
Mathematical logic instead of SQL.

Two ways. Teach a person to express his thoughts / queries correctly - Teach a person who has never learned to express his thoughts correctly to understand incomprehensible queries))))

Yes, there is a trend towards a common language)))

 

At least someone would have said "Peace! WORK! MAY!")

World of Work May

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