Interesting and Humour - page 2747

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How to board huge wheels:


 
Sergey Petruk:

The FEFU dormitory. today.

(banners for fun)

the slogans are still relevant...
 
Александр Михайлович:
The slogans are still relevant...

What country?

[Deleted]  
Sergey Petruk:
Russky Island, Vladivostok

I liked 'Vladik' so much better)

 
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Почему современное поколение обречено на провал
Почему современное поколение обречено на провал
  • www.adme.ru
В журнале Time опубликована неоднозначная статья журналиста Джоэла Штайна, которая является пощечиной всем современным молодым людям — поколению ЯЯЯ, или, как его еще называют, миллениалам. Посмотрите профили пользователей социальных сетей, у которых в фотоальбоме «Немножко меня» содержится около 300 фотографий. Почитайте твиттер человека...
 
Sergey Gridnev:
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MQL5 has a big disadvantage - you can't upload 300 photos :)
 
 
Sergey Gridnev:
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this is more interesting

http://www.adme.ru/svoboda-psihologiya/o-chem-plachut-25-letnie-693955/

О чем плачут 25-летние
О чем плачут 25-летние
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Знакомьтесь. Это Люси. Люси — представитель поколения Y: людей, рожденных в конце 70-х — начале 90-х годов. Сейчас им по 20-30 лет, они закончили вузы и теперь работают. Если они работают в большом городе и занимаются интеллектуальным трудом, их называют «Яппи» — young urban professionals, молодые профессионалы, живущие в городе. Люси как раз...
 
 
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