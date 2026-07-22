Interesting and Humour - page 2747
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How to board huge wheels:
The FEFU dormitory. today.
(banners for fun)
The slogans are still relevant...
What country?
Russky Island, Vladivostok
I liked 'Vladik' so much better)
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this is more interesting
http://www.adme.ru/svoboda-psihologiya/o-chem-plachut-25-letnie-693955/