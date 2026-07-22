Interesting and Humour - page 2160
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20000
Mostly not by cats. If by cats, it would have been 100,000
For history.
The world's best airport in 2013 was named
Changi/Singapore Airport named world's best airport in 2013
The international civil aviation research organization Skytrax, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has ranked the world's best airports. The first place in the ranking was taken by Singapore's Changi Airport. This is reported on the official website of the company.
The ranking is compiled since 1999. The 2013 study analyzed more than 400 airports. The survey looked at 39 key aspects of airports in terms of passenger comfort and safety. Consideration was given, for example, to whether the airport is convenient to get to, whether it is disabled-friendly, whether the employees are friendly, whether there are showers, internet, what the cost of food in the cafe is, etc.
Changi Airport has been rated the best airport in the world for the second time in a row. It has also been named the most comfortable airport in the world. There are numerous shops, cafes and lounge areas, free reclining seats and free internet access. Transit passengers can book a free two hour city tour. The airport also has a cinema, games rooms (including a 3D area) and even gardens.
In the category Best Airports by Region: Russia and the CIS region Domodedovo Airport won, followed by Sheremetyevo, and in third place (and first in the ranking of regional airports in Russia and the CIS) is the Kazan International Airport.
Let us recall that, according to the Aviation Safety Network, which monitors air accidents, last year was the safest in this regard in recent times. ASN President Garro Ranter noted a steady decline in the number of accidents, he believes that international aviation organizations and their hard work to improve safety in the air should be thanked for this.
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES - Official Trailer(2014)
Strange. There was no payment for the rating today. Am I the only lucky one?
I have been charged first and then written off. It seems to be a glitch or something new.