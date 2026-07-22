Interesting and Humour - page 1251

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Good night


 

Heeheehee

 

The dog, friend of the bear

 

On a fishing trip

 
 
 
 
Contender:
A google image search turned up only one link - to Potupchik's blog. So think for yourself about the origin of the picture and its connection to Navalny.

Well, here's the original photo.

Now it's clear what the grey structures are in the background. Potupchik and co were too lazy to Photoshop the background.

 
Contender:

Well, here's the original photo.

Now it's clear what the grey structures are in the background. Potupchik and Co. were too lazy to Photoshop the background.

Thank you. (chuckles)

Moved Potupchik to the list of persons to be verified.

 
faa1947:

Thank you.

Moved Potupchik to the list of people whose statements are subject to scrutiny.

You have long been on the list of people whose statements are meaningless and irrelevant.

Why do you always wander around the information dumpsters and bring rubbish in here?

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