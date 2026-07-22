Interesting and Humour - page 3635
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Ships
Who has kids, show them a trick in the summer, I remembered from my pioneer camp childhood. Make any ship, even a simple match. The tip is smeared with spruce or pine tar and the whole thing is lowered into a bigger puddle.
Now I'm thinking, I have a surfactant on hand, regular Ferry dishwashing detergent. Took a match, a big bowl, wet the tip of the match with Ferry and dipped it in the bowl. Rumbled off at 30cm/sec and it went to the other end!
So let it run in the bath, probably best to make the water hot so the Ferry dissolves better. If you try it with the boat, let me know, my son is grown up, no one to show me ))
I couldn't resist posting.
It's a modern world, a world of speed , it's us who are lagging behind :-)
NOW is the fastest :-))) , no one is prepared to wait that long.
There is an obscene anecdote, an example of an excerpt:A man and a woman are in a train compartment. The man is reading a newspaper and is blocking his view of the woman. She tries to draw his attention to herself and turns her eyes and all to no avail. The man stalls. Finally, after an hour, the woman can't stand it anymore: - Man! Are you a man or not! I've been showing off for an hour and you have no emotion. Let's have sex already. Man: I've always said it's better to wait an hour than to talk for three hours.
There is an obscene anecdote, an example of an excerpt:A man and a woman are travelling in a train compartment. The man is reading a newspaper, just shielding himself from the woman. She tries to draw his attention to herself and turns her eyes and all to no avail. The man stalls. Finally, after an hour, the woman can't stand it anymore: - Man! Are you a man or not! I've been showing off for an hour and you have no emotion. Let's have sex already. Man: I've always said it's better to wait an hour than to talk for three hours.
Jar, the fourth Shah of Iran, who came to power in 1848 and ruled for 47 years.
I assume this is the most beautiful of the 100 wives; you can't argue about tastes, much less the Shah's tastes.
The incomparable Anis al-Doleh (sitting), the favourite of Nasser al-Din Shah's 100 wives Ka
Jar, the fourth Shah of Iran, who came to power in 1848 and ruled for 47 years.
I assume this is the most beautiful of the 100 wives; you can't argue about tastes, much less the Shah's tastes.
Hmmmmmmmmmmm...... and who is the shah here and who is the wife?
Hmmmmmmmmmmm...... who's the shah and who's the wife?
I guess it's the Shah, the one below in the picture!
Unfortunately, the narration did not get to the indecent)).
Rather fortunately!
The indecent - or rather what is usually not talked about anymore - was afterwards!
Although sometimes - it is shown but ... kghmmm... , it's in porn movies.
now hold on to you
The incomparable Anis al-Doleh (sitting), the favourite of Nasser al-Din Shah Ka's 100 wives
Jar, the fourth Shah of Iran, who came to power in 1848 and ruled for 47 years.
I suppose this is the prettiest of the 100 wives; you can't argue about tastes, much less those of the Shah.
I saw a double in trousers like that the other day.
They are so angry in life because their wives are like that... ))))))))
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm...... and who is the Shah here and who is the wife?