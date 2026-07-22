Interesting and Humour - page 2646
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It's not going to work.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1958554063/phree-make-the-world-your-paper/video_share
It's already rolling. More than 13,000 orders in a few days.
I wonder if it is really possible to produce such devices for 100,000.
Let's see what they come up with in 2016. ;)
Already rolling. More than 13,000 orders in a few days.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1958554063/phree-make-the-world-your-paper/video_share
), are fans of all sorts of novelties, they won't last long, they don't need the thing, it's missing something, and the phone is superfluous in it.
it's not convenient to use.
), they're fans, they won't last long, they don't need the thing, it's missing something, and the phone is superfluous in it.
), they are fans of all sorts of novelties, they won't last long, they don't need this thing, it's missing something, and the phone in it is even superfluous.
It is not convenient to use.
The main thing is that you don't need this grip and you don't have to use it at all.
And the price in the series will probably be more affordable. I agree that today's - pre-order - price is quite steep.
), are fans of all sorts of novelties, they will not last long, they do not need this thing, something is missing, and the phone in it at all unnecessary.
it is not convenient to use.
The device has no phone, just a headset, although, of course, you can't use it to talk through your hands-free earpiece, so it's not as convenient. But it is convenient to draw something quickly or to write by hand and recognize text.
The problem is that I miss stylus for old resistive touchtabs, it's much more accurate than using finger on capacitive touchscreen and it's a pity that such "pens" are unreasonably expensive...
Besides, I haven't noticed that this pen is an analogue of "press and hold the left mouse button".
The tip resembling the tip of an ordinary pen is the left mouse button, so if there is a button, it means it can be pressed for as long as you like.
The tip, which resembles the tip of an ordinary pen, is the left-hand button of the mouse, and if there is a button, it can be pressed for as long as you like.
That's right. There's a left and a right mouse button, and then there's something else.
This is actually the sensor.
And this is its case.
That's right. There are both left and right mouse buttons and something else.
This is actually the sensor.
And this is its case.